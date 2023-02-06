MassDEP Penalizes 182 MTR, LLC for Wastewater Violations at its Highway Auto Salvage Facility in Northampton 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has penalized 182 MTR, LLC, owner of Highway Auto Salvage, Inc. in Northampton, $7,470 for failure to dispose of septage in accordance with the requirements of the Commonwealth’s wastewater regulations.

Evidence of the septage disposal violation was observed on December 31, 2021, by MassDEP when responding to a complaint alleging that an employee of Highway Auto Salvage had pumped the contents of a septic tank from the onsite sewage disposal system to an area adjacent to the Mill River in violation of the Commonwealth’s groundwater discharge regulations. In addition, 182 MTR, LLC failed to comply with Title 5 septic system requirements to perform a system inspection in accordance with MassDEP regulations.

182 MTR, LLC must pay $5,750 of the assessed penalty, and MassDEP has agreed to suspend the remaining amount if the site wastewater system is brought into compliance and 182 MTR complies with the Commonwealth’s wastewater regulations. 182 MTR has cooperated with MassDEP and the Northampton Department of Health and Human Services on this matter and has retained an engineering firm to remedy the noncompliance.

“The Commonwealth’s wastewater regulations provide for the protection of public health, safety, welfare, and the environment by requiring the proper siting, construction, upgrade, and maintenance of on-site sewage disposal systems,” said Michael Gorski, director of MassDEP’s Western Region Office in Springfield. “This action brings the property into compliance with the Commonwealth’s wastewater regulations, and penalizes 182 MTR, LLC for the blatant nature of this violation.”

