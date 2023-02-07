Patrick Rice promoted to Vice President of Marketing at RYZE Claim Solutions

NOBLESVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RYZE Claim Solutions is pleased to announce that Patrick Rice has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Marketing.

Rice spent more than 30 years in the news business and joined RYZE in 2022 as the leader of the company’s RYZE Responders team, a unique program that trains military Veterans and former First Responders as claims adjusters. In his new role, Rice will coordinate RYZE’s marketing efforts while continuing to lead the RYZE Responders program.

“RYZE has grown rapidly, and Pat’s media background has already helped us get the message out about our company and the many services we provide,” said RYZE CEO Tony Grippa. “We’re glad that he’ll continue to lead the RYZE Responders program while also helping us ramp up our marketing efforts.”

Rice said he’s looking forward to working with RYZE’s leadership on marketing efforts.

“RYZE is a great company with deep talent and expertise in all facets of the claims industry,” said Rice. “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to help tell RYZE’s positive story.”

About RYZE Claim Solutions

RYZE Claim Solutions has tripled in size in the past three years. The fast-growing claims services company has a national footprint providing value-added outsourcing solutions and an unrivaled level of service to those who insure and self-insure the risks of enterprises and the public. The company is headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana. At RYZE, Reputations Matter, People Matter, Results Matter. For more information about RYZE, visit www.ryzeclaims.com.