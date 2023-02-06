Tim Conner of Franchise Marketing Systems Honored with Trainual’s Top Consultant of the Year Award
The prestigious award is given only once a year to the top performing professionals who have opted to join Trainual’s partner program.
I am amazed at what Trainual has built. Their systems truly spur success in so many ways, so it makes it that much easier to share this amazing platform with my clients,”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franchise Marketing Systems’ Operations Support Manager, Tim Conner, has just been awarded the prestigious Top Consultant of the Year Award from Trainual. Conner, who is a Platinum Certified Trainual Consultant, was chosen from a pool of hundreds of other professionals and received the award after just one year of being a Trainual agency partner.
Conner and Franchise Marketing Systems, a powerful full-service franchise development and consultation firm based out of Atlanta, partnered with Trainual in 2022 as a way to help clients simplify their businesses, more easily train new franchise partners, and produce better accountability in training and operations.
"I am amazed at what Trainual has built. Their systems truly spur success in so many ways, so it makes it that much easier to share this amazing platform with my clients,” said Conner. “I am honored to have been recognized for my work with their team this past year and look forward to another year of momentum in 2023.”
ABOUT Franchise Marketing Systems
Franchise Marketing Systems, a 5-star industry leader that delivers full-service franchise development and consultation services, helps businesses grow through franchising. The company partners with clients in all industries, including service, retail, food service, fitness, and product distribution. For more information on how to franchise your business, please visit www.fmsfranchise.com.
