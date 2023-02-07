SCTE Partners with Rio Salado College to Award College Credits for Telecommunications Courses
Rio Salado College students can now earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in Broadband Telecommunications.
Agreement provides qualified learners a path to earn Associate of Applied Science degree
The growing demand for talent in the broadband industry requires creative solutions and we’re committed to increasing the number of the pathways our members can take to upskill and earn degrees.”EXTON, PA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a CableLabs® subsidiary, has partnered with Rio Salado College (RSC) in Tempe, Arizona, to create a degree program for professionals working in the telecommunications industry. Through a combination of courses from both RSC and SCTE, learners can earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in Broadband Telecommunications.
SCTE online courses count toward the associate degree that can be completed through RSC. Rio Salado’s Telecommunication (TLT) courses align with SCTE’s training. Through this cooperative program between SCTE and Rio Salado, students will earn college credit from RSC for both TLT courses and Broadband courses from SCTE after successful completion of courses through Prior Learning Assessment.
“The growing demand for talent in the broadband industry requires creative solutions and we’re committed to increasing the number of the pathways our members can take to upskill and earn degrees,” said Mark Dzuban, CEO of SCTE. “We are pleased to work with Rio Salado to introduce another program to address the need to onboard, train and develop a fully skilled technical and operations workforce.”
Rio Salado College has decades of experience partnering with organizations to provide their employees the opportunity to earn college credit for successful completion of their extensive mandatory workplace training programs.
"Telecommunications is critical to daily operations across our communities, and the employees within the industry make the difference. Rio Salado College is honored to partner with the SCTE to provide flexible and accessible pathways that meet the requisite telecommunications workforce demands while providing supported pathways to career mobility," said Dr. Kate Smith, Rio Salado college president. “Supporting people to realize their greatest potential is the most important work we do, and we are excited to work with SCTE to do just that for the industry that keeps us all connected.”
Learners can receive credit for coursework completed at SCTE and transfer credits from other colleges or universities. The credits can then be applied towards the total needed to achieve a degree. For more information about the program and how to enroll, please visit the SCTE website at https://www.scte.org/education/rio-salado-college-associate-of-applied-science-degree/.
About SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®
SCTE is shaping the future of connectivity. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. Learn more at www.scte.org.
About Rio Salado College
Rio Salado College is one of ten Maricopa Community Colleges and one of the largest online public community colleges in the nation, serving nearly 40,000 students annually with more than 28,000 online in 50 states. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Rio Salado College offers 600+ online classes, 135+ degree and certificate programs and general education courses. The college also provides support for dual enrollment, military and incarcerated students, and serves as the largest provider of adult education in Arizona.
