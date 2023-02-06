Governor Ivey Encourages Alabama College Students to Apply for Governor’s Office Internship Program

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced the application period is open for the Governor’s Office summer internship sessions. She encouraged Alabama undergraduate students to apply. Designed to provide insight to college students who want to learn more about the executive branch of state government, the program offers students a realistic overview of routine activity within a government office.

An advocate for education and a former teacher, Governor Ivey encourages all students who are potentially interested in obtaining experience in the governmental sector, to apply for the program.

“Experience is key to advancement, and Alabama students should engage in internships to provide real-world practice that will prepare them for their future careers. When I was a student at Auburn, I worked to support the efforts of Governor Lurleen Wallace, who became a true mentor to me, so I am always eager to share similar experiences to our college students,” said Governor Ivey. “No matter what industry you imagine yourself working in, an internship here at the State Capitol will truly be beneficial to all. I encourage all of our college students to seek out any type of internship or learning opportunities to further prepare them for a career and lifetime of success.”

The summer internships are divided into two, six-week sessions. Summer session one will occur from May 8 to June 16, 2023, and the second summer session will occur June 19 to July 28, 2023. Hours of the internship are from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

John Gilchrist, a former intern during the summer of 2018, now serves as a policy analyst in the Governor’s Office for Education and Workforce Transformation. He accredits his internship experience as the gateway that led him to his career.

“My experience as an intern provided me insight not only into the operations of the Governor’s Office but into the functions of state government as well. Being provided the opportunity to meet with cabinet members and the agencies they led was very informative and showed the extensive range that state government covered,” said Gilchrist. “It was a great and memorable experience to get a first-hand view and understanding of the roles and policies that go into the day-to-day functions of our state.”

For former intern and Georgetown University student, Alisha Singh, incomparable work experience and network building were key takeaways from her time interning in the policy office.

“Interning at Governor Ivey’s office was one of the most transformative educational opportunities I have had. The internship helped deepen my knowledge about state government and Alabama policy. It also introduced me to the wide network of people who work to improve Alabama every day,” said Singh.

A current junior at The University of Alabama, Saylor Cuzzort’s time in the Governor’s Communications Office solidified her vision for her future going forward.

“There is a contagious level of professionalism, ambition and passion within Governor Ivey’s Office that encouraged me to step out of my comfort zone, ask questions and ultimately learn from some of the state’s most dedicated professionals during my internship,” said Cuzzort. “Having this opportunity has been instrumental in solidifying my interest in state government, communication and public service. To say it was an honor to serve Governor Ivey and her staff as an intern would be an understatement.”

The deadline to apply for both summer sessions is March 15, 2023, by the close of business.

The application for both sessions of the summer internship, along with additional information can be found here.

Details for the fall 2023 semester internship, including application deadlines and session dates, will be available in the coming months.

