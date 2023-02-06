Submit Release
Natural Resource Commission to meet Feb. 9 in Des Moines

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., Feb. 9, in the Wallace State Office Building, second floor conference room, 502 East Ninth Street, in Des Moines. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate remotely either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco-mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Margo Underwood, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the Feb. 9 meeting.

  • Approval of Agenda
  • Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item)
    • *Contract with Carrier Container Company
    • *Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal-Mississippi River, Lease No. 31-R
    • *Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal-Mississippi River, Lease No. 50-R
    • *Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal-Mississippi River, Lease No. 59-R
    • *Chapter 18 Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal-Mississippi River, Lease No. 6-R
    • *Easement Conveyance-Cedar River, Linn County
  • Approve Minutes of Jan. 18 Meeting
  • Director’s Remarks
  • Division Administrator’s Remarks
  • Donations
  • Contract with Carrier Container Company, LLC-Lewis and Clark State Park-Waste Management Services
  • Chapter 23-Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program Grant Recommendations
  • Chapter 35-Fish Habitat Promotion for County Conservation Board Grant Recommendations
  • Contract with Oceans Design, Inc.-Spirit Lake Hatchery Recirculating Aquaculture System
  • Adopted and Filed-Chapter 15-General License Regulations
  • Public Land Acquisition Projects
    • Iowa River Corridor Wildlife Management Area, Tama County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation
    • DeKalb Wildlife Management Area, Decatur County-Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation
  • Public Land Management Projects
    • Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal-Mississippi River, Clayton County Lease No. 31-R
    • Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal-Mississippi River, Lee County Lease No. 50-R
    • Chapter 17 Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal-Mississippi River, Clayton County Lease No. 59-R
    • Chapter 18 Barge Fleeting Lease Renewal-Mississippi River, Scott County Lease No. 6-R
    • Easement Conveyance-Cedar River, Linn County
  • Construction – Small Projects
    • Troy Mills-Wapsipinicon River Rapids Repair
    • Diamond Lake WMA-Access Roadway and Parking Lot Improvements
    • Bellevue State Park-Tree Removal in Preparation of Leach Field Construction
  • Construction-Large Projects
    • Lake Rathbun Law Enforcement Building-Appanoose County
  • Contract with Iowa State University-Acoustic Bat Monitoring
  • Contract with the Department of the Army-Rathbun Lake Ecosystem Restoration Project
  • Contract with Barr Engineering Company-Phosphorus Inactivation
  • General Discussion
    • NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case
    • NRC Annual Report Discussion

Next meeting, March 9, in Polk County

For a complete agenda and tour schedule, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc

