New “Sponsor a Spay for Valentine’s Day” Campaign

BERKELEY HUMANE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelters across the country are becoming dangerously overcrowded. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic it was often challenging for pet families to access veterinary care and now a double whammy, a statewide veterinarian shortage, is impacting thousands of animals. A recent survey conducted by CalAnimals estimated 344,000 shelter animals in the state do not have adequate access to veterinary care staff.

“We’re working hard to ensure the maximum number of animals can be altered to help reduce more unwanted animals from entering the shelter system,” stated Kristen Loomer, Director of Operations for Berkeley Humane. “Berkeley Humane and other shelters will not put any unaltered animal up for adoption so without this important surgery a bottleneck is created in the adoption efforts,” added Loomer.

It is no secret that nationally there is a shortage of veterinarians, and the Bay Area has not been spared! With fewer veterinarians, fewer animals are getting spayed/neutered, leading to unwanted animals creating overcrowding conditions in shelters. To address this trend and in conjunction with February designated as Spay Neuter Awareness Month, Berkeley Humane is launching the “Sponsor a Spay for Valentine’s Day campaign.

For every $150 raised for the Hope Medical Fund a shelter animal will be spayed or neutered. Valentine’s Day is about love, and this is a very impactful way for the community to share their love for animals.

WHO: Berkeley Humane (Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society)

WHAT: Sponsor a Spay for Valentine’s Day Campaign

WHERE: berkeleyhumane.org/donations/sponsor-a-spay

WHEN: Month of February

WHY: Address Unwanted Animals and Overcrowding in Shelters

FOR MORE INFO: berkeleyhumane.org

ABOUT BERKELEY HUMANE
Berkeley Humane is one of the oldest and most trusted animal welfare organizations in the Bay Area. With its origins dating back to 1895, today Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of dedicated and talented volunteers and staff, Berkeley Humane transports animals from municipal shelters who are in need of medical care, urgent surgery, improved nutrition, enrichment, and lots of love. Learn more at berkeleyhumane.org.

JEFFREY ZERWEKH
Berkeley Humane
+1 510-845-7735 ext. 209
email us here

