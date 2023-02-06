Jessy Savage Named Face of Digital Marketing For 2023
Jessy Savage has been named the Face of Digital Marketing for the year 2023 by Canadian media mogul, Csek Creative/Now Media.
VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessy Savage, founder and CEO of Victoria Digital Marketing, has earned the prestigious title of the Face of Digital Marketing for 2023 by Csek Creative/Now Media. Savage, who launched her digital marketing company at the height of the pandemic, has earned such renowned recognition such as one of Canada's top social media agencies (by UpCity), and one of the top 10 SEO companies in Victoria (by DesignRush).
— Jessy Savage
Savage has spent the majority of her career in the marketing industry, starting with an after school job in graphic design as a youth, and building her first websites in elementary school. Having a career in digital marketing just “makes sense” for Savage.
Jessy provides a unique one-to-one experience that ensures clients receive a tailored marketing plan based on their business and budget.
“No two businesses are the same and no two people are the same, so you can’t really have a blanket approach to a marketing strategy,” she explains.
“Even if you have two clients who run the exact same business, they're both going to have their individual needs.”
Savage places a focus on her ethical marketing strategies, having built a reputation for herself online and locally as having built a business on the foundation of integrity, honesty, and accountability with her clients. The company is built on results, realistic goals, and sustainable growth practices, with an emphasis on the beliefs of over-delivering.
In the age of a digital era, it's imperative that businesses have a strong online presence that represents their brand effectively. Savage provides a plethora of digital marketing services, including - website design, search engine optimization, social media management, local SEO, paid ads, and more. As of 2023, Savage has expanded her company to become more encompassing of extended skills in the digital marketing industry, reframing as a collective of experts.
"VDM is really exciting - because it gives the community more opportunity. We have this great team of strategists, designers, web developers, and brilliant creative thinkers and we've come together to give our clients a great experience when it comes to managing their businesses' online presence." Savage explains, "We also dedicate time to our team for learning and continual education. We play to our strengths to bring the best possible results."
Savage has taken the same principles that brought her sole proprietorship such great success, and applied them to VDM.
"Our focus is our results, and our relationships with our clients. It always will be. We pride ourselves on communication, organization, and a really strong internal strategy that keeps our team engaged, focused, and happy to be a part of VDM. We don't get turnover. And we're able to provide a completely customized experience to our clients that's focused on the symbiosis of our businesses, sustained and equal growth, and long-lasting client relationships."
With a client base that's typically based in Canada, Savage has worked with businesses throughout Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, and online with businesses that are e-commerce based. One of Savage's business philosophies is: "We will not compete with ourselves." As a part of ethical marketing strategies, Savage and VDM limit their client database to one location, one industry, one business.
"We just wouldn't take on two competing clients and promise them the same results, that's completely unethical," she states. "I've turned down inquiries when I have a competitor in my client database, and will continue to refer other agencies and freelancers."
With this latest accolade from Csek Creative/Now Media, Savage hopes to be able to put in creative efforts into improving the presence of businesses in Victoria and Vancouver, with a focus on rebuilding local and national tourism businesses. This Victoria business owner is eager to apply her years of expertise to expanding the growth of local businesses, helping them transition into a digital presence, and improve their sales, exposure, and more, through strategic web design and all around advertising strategies.
Savage works with clients across Canada, and provides all new inquiries a free website audit and strategy as a launchpad for businesses who are interested in digital marketing services.
