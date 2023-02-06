The additional videos in this series will include forest health work on Craig Mountain. The videos will also explain the impacts of the Snake River Complex fire or 2021 and what is being done in response to that fire. Be sure to check back soon for the next video entitled, "Forest Health Operations: Part 1 Forest Harvest"!
You just read:
Craig Mountain WMA launches new video series: Part I- Overview and History
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.