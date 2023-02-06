Naturally New York Hosts First Retail Pitch Day in Partnership With Fairway Market

New York Community Organization Collaborates with Local Grocery Retail for Next Fairway Find Event

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the largest network in the nation, Naturally New York, a local community organization is hosting its first retail pitch day on Wednesday, February 15th, at Fairway Market, in the 2nd-floor cafe of Fairway’s Upper West Side location on 74th & Broadway.

The Next Fairway Find event will give one lucky brand a chance to feature one product in four premier Manhattan Fairway retail locations. As Naturally New York and Fairway's first-ever Pitch Day competition, this event will offer Naturally New York members the opportunity to pitch their company's best-selling product and win product placement at four Fairway locations, and up to 20 other Village Super Market stores in addition to off-shelf placements for one month and marketing and distributor support. This compelling prize is worth $10,000 in prize value.

Looking to bring a fresh, new, and unique product to the market this spring, Fairway Market and Naturally New York are excited to work together to increase retailer and brand engagement. The top ten best and newest brands of New York will compete in this social pitch event to present their products among a panel of Fairway experts. Additionally, the event will also help to provide exposure and increase visibility to early-stage brands (including diverse manufacturers and minority, LGBTQ+, woman, veteran and disability-owned businesses) and help introduce them to a “quintessential” New York grocer.

“Fairway Market was actually built around the concept of finding young brands and giving them an opportunity in New York City, the greatest food city in the world. Many of your favorite brands actually started here.” commented Perry Blatt, third generation operator for Village Super Market, the owners of Fairway Market. “New Yorkers are looking for the next big thing, it’s the NYC way, and that’s why it’s important to Fairway to partner with Naturally New York to find it.”

Brands can submit their application now until Friday, February 10 for a chance to be one of ten brands to pitch Fairway’s leadership and buyer panel. After submissions close, Fairway's leadership and buyer panel will select ten lucky candidates to pitch them on the morning of February 15th and the winner will be announced the same day. To submit, the brand applicant must be a Naturally New York member to be considered, live in the tri-state area (NY/NJ/CT), and have a representative available to pitch on February 15th.

For more information about Naturally New York please visit www.naturallynewyork.org and 2023 Fairway Pitch Day Application to apply for this year’s pitch day.

About Naturally NY

Naturally New York is a local community organization whose vision is to provide intimate networking experiences for businesses of all sizes and to develop exceptional leadership within the Greater New York natural-products community. Its mission is to harness, accelerate and elevate the power and impact of conscious business practices in the natural, organic and sustainable products ecosystem through community-based programming, networking, influence and collaboration. Naturally NY’s ecosystem positively unites and engages practices, products, and people to shape a more equitable, prosperous, and healthier world. Its community comprises brands, investors, and service providers, from start-ups to Fortune 500’s. In its first full year, Naturally NY onboarded 60 partners and a membership base of over 600 professionals, representing 300+ companies in the CPG industry. To learn more, please visit www.naturallynewyork.org.