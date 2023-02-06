Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) Offense: 2500 Block of N Street, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, February 4, 2023, in the 2500 block of N Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:29 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male, inside of a residence, suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

On Saturday, February 4, 2023, 40-year-old Herbert Young, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife). The detectives’ investigation revealed the suspect and victim were known to each other.

