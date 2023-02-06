Dr. Hafiz Syed Ali is recognized by Continental Who's Who

OAK HILL, W.Va., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Hafiz Syed Ali is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Provider in the Healthcare Profession for his contributions as a pharmacist.

Dr. Ali graduated with a degree in Matric Science from Alpina School in Bahawalpur Pakistan in 2006. He earned his Intermediate of Science degree (FSc. Pre-Medical) from Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur. He graduated with his Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2013 and his Master of Philosophy degree in Pharmacology from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in Pakistan in 2016.

Dr. Ali is the first in his family to become a pharmacist, as the other members are physicians. According to Dr. Ali, he is very thorough with his patients, and makes sure to discuss their medications with them often to make sure there are no negative interactions and any questions they have are answered. Dr. Ali would like to work in a hospital setting to get that experience and eventually open his own pharmacy. He is currently working as the pharmacist-in-charge at Main Street Pharmacy in Oak Hill West Virginia since March of 2020. He notes that taking care of patients is his passion.

According to Dr. Ali, pharmacy is the health science that links medical science with chemistry and it is charged with the discovery, production, control, disposal, safe and effective use of drugs. The practice of pharmacy requires excellent knowledge of drugs, their mechanism of action, side effects, interactions, mobility, and toxicity. Pharmacists, also known as chemists or druggists, are health professionals who specialize in the use of medicines as they deal with the composition effects mechanism of action and proper and effective use of drugs.

In his spare time, Dr. Ali enjoys traveling and spending time with family.

