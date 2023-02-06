Submit Release
Workshop Built Nominated 2022 Agency of the Year by Awwwards.com

Workshop Built Nominated 2022 Agency of the Year by Awwwards.com

Workshop Built, the Carlsbad, California branding and web design agency, nominated for prestigious global award for second straight year.

We are thrilled to be considered once again for such a prestigious award. This is a testament to our team’s talent and to our clients, who want to push the envelope to stand out within their industry”
— Robert Laplante
CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 -- Workshop Built Nominated 2022 Agency of the Year by Awwwards.com

Workshop Built, a California-based brand strategy and web design firm, has been nominated Agency of the Year by the jury of Awwwards.com. This leading website review and critique platform recognizes the talent and effort of the best web designers, developers and agencies in the world.

Only 40 agencies are nominated from around the world for this prestigious award each year, making it a great honor for Workshop Built to be considered among them. This is even more impressive as this is not the first time they have been nominated; they were also recognized with a nomination in 2021.

Robert Laplante, founder of Workshop Built said, “We are thrilled to be considered once again for such a prestigious award. This is a testament to our team’s talent and to our clients, who want to push the envelope to stand out within their industry”.

Workshop Built specializes in helping businesses grow through branding and web design services including logo design, website development, SEO optimization, content creation and social media marketing. They strive to provide creative solutions that deliver exceptional results for their clients with an emphasis on creating experiences that engage visitors with compelling visuals that are both visually appealing and functional.

The team at Workshop Built takes pride in their work ethic and attention to detail which can be seen in their award-winning projects that have received recognition from Awwwards.com as well as other industry leaders such as The Webby Awards, CSS Design Awards, Behance etc.

Workshop Built is excited to have been recognized once again by Awwwards as an Agency of the Year nominee and looks forward to continuing their success into 2023.

Workshop Built Nominated 2022 Agency of the Year by Awwwards.com

