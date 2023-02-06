Hospital EMR Systems Market will surpass USD 31.0 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.1% till 2030 : GreyViews

Hospital EMR Systems Market Size By Component (Services, Hardware, and Software), By Delivery Mode (On-premise and Cloud-based), By Hospital Size (Small & Medium-sized Hospitals, and Large Hospitals), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the hospital EMR systems market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the hospital EMR systems market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the component, delivery mode, hospital size, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global hospital EMR systems market are Epic Systems Corporation (US), CPSI (US), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (the US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (the US), MEDITECH (US), GE Healthcare (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Athenahealth, (US), Cantata Health (US), MEDHOST (US), Intersystems Corporation (US), MTBC, Inc. (the US), Advanced Data Systems Corporation (US), CureMD Healthcare (US), among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide hospital EMR systems market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Health-related information that was formerly recorded in patient paper charts is now digitally represented by hospital EMR systems. It can gather clinical data, facilitate searching, management, centralised control, and normalised transfer of medical data. The need for hospital EMR systems is anticipated to increase due to a number of factors, including more straightforward population health modelling, community health issue tracking, strict government regulations requiring the maintenance of patient data, increasing government funding for the adoption of software and solutions to maintain data, increasing patient volume due to a global pandemic, and improved patient quality care/rising trend of patient-centric hospital services. The hospital EMR is a component of the hospital management system, which assists in preserving organised clinical records. Such software boosts operational effectiveness by helping with patient registration, billing, workflow, and inventory management. The EMR contains data on the patient's weight, height, body temperature, BMI, and other measurements as well as emergency contact information, allergies, health insurance information, physician information, old prescriptions, notes on various medical progress over time, past and upcoming appointments, treatment plans, discharge summaries, and more. It assists efforts to make medical care operations go more smoothly by aiding in the keeping of crucial information. Important patient record data can be transferred between departments via the EMR. The capacity to store data digitally creates more room for the enormous patient population data collection.

Scope of hospital EMR systems market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Component, Delivery Mode, Hospital Size, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Epic Systems Corporation (US), CPSI (US), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (the US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (the US), MEDITECH (US), GE Healthcare (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Athenahealth, (US), Cantata Health (US), MEDHOST (US), Intersystems Corporation (US), MTBC, Inc. (the US), Advanced Data Systems Corporation (US), CureMD Healthcare (US), among other

Segmentation Analysis

The software segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The component segment is services, hardware, and software. The software segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The number of people registering for care has increased as a result of the worldwide pandemic and other rapidly disseminating illnesses and disorders. EMR software helps departments communicate and share information more easily.

The cloud-based segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The delivery mode segment is on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The surge in cloud-based EMR software being installed at new and multi-specialty hospitals is mostly to blame for this. Cloud-based EMR offers better capability for data sharing, data saving, and data presentation when compared to on-premise EMR.

The small & medium-sized hospitals segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The hospital size segment is small & medium-sized hospitals and large hospitals. The small & medium-sized hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Because smaller and medium-sized hospitals quickly adopt EMR. The benefits that EMR software offers over traditional patient data software, such as ease of deployment and patient data transfer, were the main driving force behind this procurement.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the hospital EMR systems include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. North America accounts for a sizable percentage of the global market for hospital EMR systems. When compared to other regions of the world, the North American healthcare IT market is one of the most developed due to the strict regulatory requirements that have spurred significant investment and the deployment of EMR systems in the majority of hospitals and clinics in the area. Due to the prominence of North American industry players in the market, the North American area also accounts for a sizable portion of the market for hospital EMR systems.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's hospital EMR systems market size was valued at USD 1.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.02 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030.

This is due to the widespread adoption of electronic medical records (EMR), and the industry is expanding even more quickly in the area as technology develops.

China

China’s hospital EMR systems market size was valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030. The growing use of electronic medical records (EMRs) in healthcare settings, the increasing number of product releases, and the advancement of technology are all expected to contribute to the market's substantial growth over the course of the forecast period.

India

India's hospital EMR systems market size was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Increased use of healthcare information systems and easier integration and sharing of patient clinical data may enable greater access to medical records.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the hospital EMR systems market is mainly driven by the rise in healthcare sectore.

