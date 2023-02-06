Read more about Multi-Agency Land Clearing Operation at Site of Future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

Atlanta, GA (February 6, 2023) – In an ongoing effort to ensure that the site of the future City of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center is safe and secure, the GBI, along with other law enforcement partners, conducted an operation to identify people who are illegally trespassing and/or engaging in criminal activity on the property.

Police made no arrests during this operation.

The following agencies were part of today’s operation:

Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Atlanta Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Department of Juvenile Justice, DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, Georgia Attorney General’s Office, Georgia Emergency Management Agency, DeKalb County Police Department, and the Atlanta Fire and Rescue.

