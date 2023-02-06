Submit Release
ICC Approves Highway-Rail Public Safety Improvements for Randolph County

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission has approved Stipulated Agreements advancing two highway-rail crossing safety improvements projects in Randolph County. Both agreements require Illinois Central Railroad Company to install new automatic warning devices at the N.4th Street (AAR/DOT #296137M, Railroad milepost 46.5-G) highway-rail grade crossing in Coulterville and a highway-rail grade crossing (AAR/DOT #294782C, railroad milepost 592.50-MM) near Sparta. The total combined estimated cost for the new automatic devices is $950,740. ICC Staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Funds (GCPF) be used to pay up to 95 percent of the signal design and construction costs, not to exceed $903,203. Illinois Central will pay all remaining signal design and installation costs as well as all future operating and maintenance costs for the new warning devices and circuitry.


Stipulated Agreement 2244 also requires the rehabilitation of existing highway approaches to the Coulterville crossing. The ICC has authorized 100 percent of the approach design and construction costs, in an amount not to exceed $134,844, to be paid for from the GCPF. The Village of Coulterville will continue to be responsible for maintaining the highway approaches.


"The ICC is committed to keeping everyone safe near and around railroad tracks. The Grade Crossing Protection Fund makes it possible for communities across Illinois to get life-saving rail safety projects completed. That's a win for anyone who traverses these crossings," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.


All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date.


To read Stipulated Agreement 2244 in Docket No. T23-0006 click here. Stipulated Agreement 2231 in Docket No. T23-0007 can be found here.


ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF)


In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding toward projects such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.

