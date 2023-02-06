Montgomery County Council Meets on Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. to Interview Candidates for the Montgomery County Planning Board and Vote on State Transportation Priorities Letter

MARYLAND, June 2 - For Immediate Release: Monday, February 6, 2023

Also on Feb. 7: Council hosts annual Black History Month Commemoration at 11:30 a.m. and holds public hearings on the capital budget at 1:30 and 7 p.m.

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Andrew Friedson will recognize the 130th Anniversary of the Noyes Library for Young Children. The second, presented by Councilmember Sidney Katz and County Executive Marc Elrich will recognize Animal Services Officer Dany Flores-Lopez.

At 11:30 a.m., the Council will hold its annual Black History Month commemoration, hosted by Council President Evan Glass, Councilmember Will Jawando, Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles and the full Council. The theme for this year’s commemoration is Black Resistance.

The afternoon session will begin at 1:15 p.m. with a proclamation presentation led by Council President Glass recognizing Transit Equity Day.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Montgomery County Planning Board

Interviews: The Council will hold its second series of interviews for candidates for the Montgomery County Planning Board. The first interviews for the Republican partial‐term appointment were held on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Council is seeking to appoint a member of the Planning Board to fill a partial term left vacated by Tina Patterson (unaffiliated) on Oct. 12, 2022. A commissioner who is appointed to fill a vacancy for an unexpired term must be a member of the same political party as the commissioner who vacated the office. No more than three members of the Planning Board may be from the same political party, and each member must be a resident and registered voter of Montgomery County when appointed. The remaining Democratic applicants selected for interviews will be interviewed on Feb. 14.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 7, which is available on the Council website.

Executive Regulation 10-22: Transportation Services Improvement Fund

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Executive Regulation 10-22, which would formalize changes to the use of the Transportation Services Improvement Fund (TSIF). The fund is used to provide incentives to taxicab owners and operators to own and operate wheelchair accessible vehicles. Revenue for the TSIF is derived from a 25 cent per ride surcharge on all trips initiating in the County provided by transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft. The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee recommends approval.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

Bill 25-22, Forest Conservation – Trees

Bill 1-23, Property Tax Credit - Elderly Individuals and Retired Military Services Members – Amendments

Expedited Bill 2-23, Board of Investment Trustees - Membership – Amendments

Spending Affordability Guidelines for the FY24 Operating Budget

FY24 Capital Budget and amendments to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program

Public hearings: The Council will hold hybrid public hearings on the FY24 Capital Budget and amendments to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. A third hybrid public hearing will be held on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. The Council will receive testimony on the FY24 Capital Budget and amendments to the FY23-28 CIP for County Government, MCPS, Montgomery College, Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Washington Suburban Transit Commission, Revenue Authority, Housing Opportunities Commission, and municipality and state projects and the FY24-29 CIP for WSSCWater. The Council will also receive testimony on supplemental appropriations to the FY23 Capital Budget.

District Council Session

Zoning Text Amendment 22-11, Technical Corrections

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 22-11, Technical Corrections, which would change the voting requirements for map amendments and ZTAs and make other technical corrections to the Zoning Ordinance related to expanding the Council from nine to 11 members. The lead sponsor is Council Vice President Friedson. The Planning, Housing and Parks (PH) Committee recommends approval.

Legislative Session

Bill 7-23, Consumer Protection – Gasoline Station Signage

Introduction: Lead sponsor Councilmember Gabe Albornoz will introduce Bill 7-23, Consumer Protection – Gasoline Station Signage, which would define and prohibit certain deceptive trade practices by gasoline stations and require the inclusion of certain supplemental information on state-required signage at gasoline stations. Councilmembers Katz, Kate Stewart, Dawn Luedtke, Marilyn Balcombe, Sayles, Kristin Mink and Jawando and Council Vice-President Friedson and Council President Glass are cosponsors. A public hearing is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 28.

Overview of the Amended FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) and Spending Affordability Guidelines for the FY24 Capital Budget and amended FY23-28 CIP

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on spending affordability guidelines for the amended FY23-28 CIP and other CIP assumptions. The Montgomery County Charter calls for a new CIP to be approved by June 1 in even-numbered years. A new CIP can be approved by a majority of Councilmembers. At any other time, the CIP can be amended; however, any amendment must be introduced, be subject to a public hearing, and can be approved by the affirmative vote of six or more Councilmembers. The Council will review recommendations made by the Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee and is expected to vote on the capital spending affordability guidelines on Tuesday.

State Transportation Priorities Letter

Review and vote expected: The Council is expected to review and vote to approve the state transportation priority letter, which the Council and County Executive transmit jointly to the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) conveying the County’s funding priorities for MDOT’s Consolidated Transportation Program, its six-year capital budget. The last comprehensive letter was sent on May 14, 2020, with a minor update on June 8, 2022. A Council public hearing was conducted on the proposed letter on Jan. 24. The TE Committee reviewed the letter on January 30.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

The Council recommends that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.