Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,624 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,199 in the last 365 days.

MMPRC Advertises Maldives at FESPO 2023

The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives) has participated in FESPO 2023, Switzerland’s premier travel and tourism event. The event took place from 2-5 February, with over 600 exhibitors in attendance in Zürich, Switzerland. MMPRC showcased the best of Maldives’ tourism at FESPO 2023, including the natural wonders, luxury offerings and bespoke experiences, to a target audience of B2C and B2B visitors from all over the world.

With 60,000 trade visitors, this four-day event allowed MMPRC to maintain a destination presence; connect with buyers and potential consumers; and promote the Maldives brand to the Swiss market. MMPRC is joined at the event by 12 industry partners.

Through this fair, MMPRC aims to increase destination awareness and provide the latest information on the Maldives tourism offerings to both the travel trade and potential travellers from the Swiss market. In addition, the event provided industry partners with the opportunity to showcase their products and services to clients from the Swiss travel trade. Furthermore, such events work as a way for the world to discover the unmatched beauty, culture, and hospitality of the Sunny Side of Life.

Switzerland was one of the top 10 markets in terms of arrivals to the Maldives in 2022, with 34,737 arrivals from the market. MMPRC is continuing efforts to promote the Maldives in this market, with many activities held for this purpose last year. This year, in addition to attending physical fairs, MMPRC will promote the Maldives in the Swiss market through media familiarisation trips, advertising campaigns, joint campaigns with travel operators, and a destination e-learning programme.

Tweet

You just read:

MMPRC Advertises Maldives at FESPO 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.