FAITH IN VAISHNO DEVI IS THE SECRET TO ACHIEVING DREAMS IN NEW Best Sellers at Amazon, "The Soul of Success Vol3"

Vaishno Devi Faith

INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FAITH IN VAISHNO DEVI IS THE SECRET TO ACHIEVING YOUR DREAMS IN NEW Best Sellers at Amazon, book “The Soul of Success Volume 3” by co-author Dr. Ramesh Jolly and Jack Canfield. Must read Chapter 5.

I joined Jack Canfield along with a select group of professionals around the world to coauthor the book, The Soul of Success Vol 3:this new book hits Amazon Best Seller List Nov 2022. The expert information shared in Dr. Ramesh’s chapter, “Faith is the Secret to Achieving Your Dreams” has helped the book reach optimal best-seller placement. The book was published by Celebrity Press®.

https://www.prlog.org/12940452-dr-ramesh-jolly-hits-amazon-best-seller-list-with-the-soul-of-success-vol-3.html

Dr. Ramesh Jolly has been a serial entrepreneur for over 35 years. With his extensive experience in taking initiatives and converting them into opportunities in the global markets, Dr. Jolly has learned through achievements and hardships the instrumental key to reach success. Success goes well beyond being smart, able to adapt quickly, having passion, and drive. Having discovered this key facet on his own, Dr. Jolly strives to share his life-learnings with others who desire to manifest their dreams, large and small.