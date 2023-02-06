NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE EMERY COUNTY JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Emery County, UT—The Emery County Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for the judicial vacancy that will serve Emery County, Utah. The position will replace Judge Steven L. Stream who retired in July, 2022.

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

• Judge Jon Carpenter, J.D., the Carbon County Justice Court Judge and the East Carbon Justice Court Judge, resident of Price,

• Neal Peacock, Emery County School District, resident of Castle Dale, and

• Joshua Robertson, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Huntington.

A comment period will be held through February 16, 2023. A final candidate will then be selected by the Emery County Commission within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Amy Hernandez at amymh@utcourts.gov.

# # #