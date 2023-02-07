SIDUS HEROES becomes locomotive of the UAE Metaverse hub
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SIDUS HEROES was recognized as a leader of metaverse development in the area. The prestigious Golden Excellence in Metaverse Gaming Company Award was given to publisher SIDUS GATES CEO Roman Povolotskii by UAE Cabinet Minister & Minister of Tolerance HE Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan.
Roman Povolotskii, CEO SIDUS GATES, Received Golden Excellence Award for Best Metaverse Platform from HE Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Minister & Minister of Tolerance, UAE.
SIDUS HEROES gets Golden Excellence in Metaverse Gaming Company Award
SIDUS HEROES has won the coveted Golden Excellence in Metaverse Gaming Company award for “extraordinary contribution to helping the UAE economy or an organization related to Crypto and Blockchain.” The ceremony ended on Feb 5 with a grand gala where award winners were announced. SIDUS GATES CEO Roman Povolotskii thanked the organizers and promised to further develop the project while accepting the award.
“This award proves that we are doing something right, and are gradually changing the attitude towards the whole GameFi industry,” said Roman “It is important for us to prove that GameFi is not just another bubble, but a completely viable model for the gaming industry which, over time, can completely replace conventional games. We strive to make a project that will allow users to not only enjoy gameplay, but also monetize their gaming time. We’re working to become the market leaders of this new reality.”
Dubai recently announced its plan to become a global metaverse hub. They have increased investment in the industry by up to $4 billion by 2030, while government officials announced a strategy that will lead to the metaverse economy becoming 1% of the UAE’s total GDP.
The SIDUS HEROES team has been working on gaming P2E metaverse since 2021 while simultaneously introducing a unique “module economy.” This solution is based on users investing in-game resources and funds into the construction of game modules used for in-game transactions. In this way, players can become co-owners of the gaming metaverse to earn passive income.
SIDUS HEROES at Cashaa Blockchain Summit
The SIDUS HEROES team, led by Povolotskii, became the guest of honor for the event. During a panel discussion and public speaking session, Roman shared his vision of the GameFi future and the impact metaverses will have on Web3 economy.
“In the future, we plan to ‘NFTize’ players’ module shares. Thus, we want to make game progress and time spent on the extraction of game resources a real financial asset that users can store, sell, donate, or inherit,” said Povolotskii “This is a revolutionary idea changing the whole gaming concept. Every minute you spend in the game is monetized. Your game becomes your business. You literally get income for the time spent in the game. We are happy to receive recognition from the community!”
Xenna Tournament
Event guests had the opportunity to experience the metaverse and its spoils with a tournament in the newly released game Xenna.
Most of the guests were playing the game for the first time, but it still garnered genuine interest. Xenna was designed to be easy to pick up and play for everyone, regardless of game experience. Winners were awarded Legendary Facility NFTs while everyone walked away with Common Harvester NFTs just for participating.
Xenna NFTs open access to a unique metaverse resource for millions of other players who are willing to use it for greater profit opportunities.
Deserved Recognition
Receiving this high-level international award shows that SIDUS HEROES has an effective development strategy. In just one year, the project team managed to enter major league metaverse companies. The explosive growth of the SIDUS HEROES ecosystem was planned for the years to come and will be boosted further by the introduction of new projects and active marketing.
About THE CASHAA BLOCKCHAIN SUMMIT
THE CASHAA BLOCKCHAIN SUMMIT & GOLDEN EXCELLENCE AWARDS, one of the most respected awards series in the Middle East, were held all of Feb 5. Among the guests were many crypto enthusiasts, blockchain professionals, and government officials including Francois Rubota Masumbuko (Minister of Rural Development, Congo), Kumar Gaurav (Founder & CEO Cashaa), Baiba Broka (Former Minister of Justice of Latvia), Davinci Jeremie (Crypto Educator & Influencer) abd others.
About Sidus Heroes
SIDUS HEROES is the first WebGL, AAA-level, Play-to-Earn, Gaming Metaverse featuring a unique economy model. PVP gameplay is centered around space exploration and intergalactic conquests, offering users an abundance of earning opportunities.
SIDUS HEROES - is an ecosystem which consists of several business units and layers.
- Gamedev unit, creates the core gameplay and economic design for the metaverse.
- Blockchain unit, which provides in-house innovative Layer 2 solutions and DeFi services.
- SIDUS GATES, is the game publishing house which serves as the onboarding point for indie and mid-level GameFi projects.
- Gaming Studios and Franchise development, expand the metaverse with new games, books, and other media under a united lore.
Olga Novitskaya
PR Room
pr@sidusheroes.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other