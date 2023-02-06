Santeri Incorporated Launches Unique Portfolio of Craft Spirits and Cocktails
Southeast-based distribution company set to transform how people experience quality alcoholic beveragesNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santeri Incorporated, the newest entrant into the alcohol distribution arena, has announced its official launch. Backed by a group of angel investors, Santeri promises to revolutionize the alcohol beverage industry with its unique portfolio of craft spirits and cocktail formulations.
The company’s warehouses are strategically located to service the Southeast region, including Atlanta, Georgia and New Orleans, Louisiana. With its focus on craft distillers and family-run wineries, Santeri has positioned itself to tap into these two vibrant markets. As one of the trendiest cities in the Southeast, Atlanta is home to some of the country’s most well-known celebrity events and consumers looking to experience new alcoholic beverage trends. Meanwhile, New Orleans – also known as “the nation’s drinks capital” – boasts a street named Bourbon and takes hooch seriously.
Santeri Incorporated is bringing more than just distribution expertise to these markets; it also plans to leverage its marketing savvy and promotional capabilities to help upstart alcohol brands become household names. Its portfolio includes an array of flavored spirits expressions, as well as craft cocktail formulations that will excite even the most discerning palates.
In addition to being available through traditional retail channels such as bars and restaurants, customers can find Santeri products online at www.santeriinc.com or by tuning into its YouTube channel for updates on new product launches and collaborations with other industry players.
With a mission focused on making quality alcoholic beverages accessible while creating a platform for emerging brands throughout the Southeast, Santeri Incorporated is poised to majorly impact how people experience craft spirits and cocktails in this part of America.
###
Media Relations
Santeri Incorporated
info@santeriinc.com