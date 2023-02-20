The Art of Managing Con Artists with Mike Asimos
Con artists are everywhere, and they are always looking for new targets. It is important for young people to be aware of this and to take steps to protect themselves.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Con artists have been a persistent problem in the business world for many years, and their tactics continue to evolve with new technology and social media platforms. These individuals often pose as legitimate business people and use deceit, manipulation, and false promises to steal money or sensitive information from their victims.
One common tactic used by con artists in the business world is phishing scams. This involves sending emails or making phone calls that appear to come from a trusted source, such as a bank or a government agency, and asking for personal or financial information. Another tactic is to impersonate a company executive and request an urgent wire transfer or payment.
Recently CEO of Charleston Capital holdings, Mike Asimos has recently shared his personal story about how con men shaped his views on the world and his advice for young people who may encounter similar experiences. He shares a recent experience where Mike fell victim in his personal life to a phishing scam, while Mike was lucky to recognize the signs of the scam before it took advantage of him, Mike remembered times back when he was at significant risks to hustlers, con artists, and scammers.
Growing up, Mike fell victim to several con artists who took advantage of his naivety and trust. These experiences taught him the importance of being cautious and critical when evaluating people and opportunities. He learned the hard way that not everyone is who they seem and that it is essential to always do one's due diligence before making any commitments.
Despite these challenges, Mike refused to let these experiences define him. Instead, he used them as an opportunity to grow and develop as a person. He developed a keen eye for spotting red flags and an unwavering commitment to always doing what is right, even when it is difficult.
Today, Mike is sharing his experiences with young people and offering advice on how to avoid becoming a victim of con artists. He emphasizes the importance of being aware of one's surroundings and trusting one's instincts. He also encourages young people to do their research and to never be afraid to ask questions.
In a statement, Mike said, "Con artists are everywhere, and they are always looking for new targets. It is important for young people to be aware of this and to take steps to protect themselves. By being cautious and critical, they can avoid falling victim to these types of scams and protect themselves from harm."
Mike's experiences have shaped the way he sees the world, and his advice is a testament to his resilience and determination. He has taken his experiences and used them to help others, and his message of hope and inspiration is one that should be shared with young people everywhere. His dedication to helping others is an inspiration to us all, and his example is one that should be followed by all who seek to make a positive impact in the world.
