Incredible Array Of Films To Be Showcased At 12th Annual American Documentary And Animmation Film Festival (AmDocs)
AmDocs Film Festival to feature stunning new films from student creators to Oscar© winners. The festival is a circuit favorite among filmmakers and audiences.
AMERICAN DOCUMENTARY AND ANIMATION FILM FESTIVAL (AmDocs)
Announcing the 12th Annual American Documentary And Animation Film Festival (AmDocs) will be back in person for 2023, featuring over 200 documentary and animated works from around the world, March 30th-April 3rd. The cost for the all access pass to AmDocs 2023 is just $169, giving one entry to all programs, including the Opening Night. This year's event is presented by the Supple Foundation which supports cultural arts programs, events and scholarships throughout the Greater Palm Springs area.
Opening Night will be at the Camelot Theatres at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, featuring a slate of shorts representing "The Power Of Inclusivity". Tickets are just $25 and include special guests as well as music and awards.
One of the festival highlights will be workshops by award winning animator, Bill Plympton and a retrospective discussion on Michael Moore films which were co-produced by Jeff Gibbs who will host.
The Closing Night film will feature the new film "Sophia" an in-depth look at the most recognized humanoid robot in the world. Awards will be given out in advance of the last screening.
“With the surge in popularity of documentary and animated films in recent years, we feel that it’s the perfect time to bring people back together in a safe, social setting to view these widely appealing genres”, says Teddy Grouya, Director of AmDocs. “There is such a rich variety of topics, perspectives and even film styles, people who have an interest in learning about the world around them will be endlessly entertained and inspired.”
AmDocs is also pleased to announce the addition of a new Associate Director, Michael Fox, who previously served as the Director for both the Mendocino Film Festival and Napa Valley Film Festival.
Go to https://www.amdocfilmfest.com/to review the program and see daily schedule, then hit the AmDocs2023 button to go to ticketing. For more information, contact info@amdocfilmfest.com or media can contact Teddy Grouya at +1 (760) 322-3689
