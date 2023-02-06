The power of the law of attraction
Author Joyce Jones writes a book on the secret to fulfilling goals and how to be a master of self-actualizationTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just like everyone else, author Joyce Meyer Jones was in constant search of happiness. She asked herself, “What exactly is it that I want in this life?” With the help of self-help books and movies, she found her answers. One movie, in particular, changed her life—The Secret by Rhonda Byrnes.
As interesting as this book might get, Jones shares her point of view on how religious beliefs and the law of attraction are connected.
A Bible Verse that she lives by is Matthew 7:7-8 which says, “Ask and it will be given you; seek and you will find”.
Jones also discusses the concepts of self-actualization, synchronicity, and visualization. This is a self-help book for Christians (and even for non-Christians) who seek to find realistic and positive affirmations.
Barbara Bamberger Scott of the U.S Review of Books left a good review of the book as she says “She philosophizes in a straightforward narrative, using penetrating questions for the reader to contemplate, along with examples from her own life that powerfully indicate typical struggles that readers might experience in their journey to their own goals.”
For readers who seek self-awareness and assurance, this is definitely a must-read. Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light by Joyce Meyer Jones is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers. Grab a copy now on digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover.
