West Point Graduates get aid from Mike Asimos and his Company Charleston Capital Holdings
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Asimos, has announced the launch of a new startup aimed at helping West Point graduates plan for their financial freedom after being deployed. The startup, called Deployment Financial Solutions, will provide comprehensive financial planning and support services to military personnel who have served at West Point, United States Air Force, and the United States Naval Academy.
Mike, who has a long history of supporting military personnel and veterans, said that he was motivated to launch Deployment Financial Solutions after seeing the difficulties that many soldiers face when transitioning back to civilian life after being deployed. He believes that by providing these soldiers with the financial tools and support they need, he can help them achieve financial stability and independence after their time in the military.
Deployment Financial Solutions will offer a range of services including budgeting, debt management, investment planning, and insurance planning. The startup will also provide educational resources and one-on-one financial planning sessions to help soldiers understand the complex financial landscape and make informed decisions about their financial future.
In a statement, Mike said, "I am proud to launch Deployment Financial Solutions, a company that is dedicated to helping West Point graduates plan for their financial freedom after being deployed. Our goal is to empower these soldiers with the tools and resources they need to achieve their financial goals and live the life they deserve after their time in the military."
Mike's commitment to supporting military personnel and his experience in finance make him the ideal candidate to lead Deployment Financial Solutions. He has a proven track record of success in the finance industry and a deep understanding of the challenges that military personnel face when transitioning back to civilian life.
With its focus on helping West Point graduates plan for their financial freedom, Deployment Financial Solutions is poised to make a positive impact on the lives of many military personnel. Mike's vision and leadership will be critical to the success of the company, and his dedication to helping others is an inspiration to us all.
