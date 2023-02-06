Joyce Meyer Jones' Blueprint for a Better Life: Simple Steps to a More Fulfilling Lifestyle
Author Joyce Meyer Jones publishes a book that aims to help readers achieve their life goals.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living a routine lifestyle to achieve a life-changing dream can be draining and unfulfilling to one’s life. Aside from determination, perseverance, and faith, it takes the right guide to attain a life of happiness and fulfillment. J.M. Jones lends a helping hand to readers who seek to change their lives with quotations and bible scriptures she has gathered and explained in her book.
Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light is a religious self-help book filled with the word of God to motivate readers to improve their lifestyles. J.M. Jones has stated that when readers begin to follow the advice of the book, which includes being conscious of their own thoughts, significant changes from day to day will be evident, resulting in a much healthier and happier lifestyle. Jones shares that life is meant to be fun and gratifying, and states to enjoy the little gifts in life. She is a teacher, and it is in her nature to share her knowledge with anyone to create a positive impact on society.
Joyce Meyer Jones is a passionate teacher and author. Jones enjoys a variety of hobbies outdoors. Jones goes biking on smooth roads, hiking beautiful trails, kayaking in lakes, and rafting in rivers. Jones now lives in the mountainous landscapes of Idaho.
Read more about Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light by purchasing it on Amazon, also available in Kindle and Paperback.
