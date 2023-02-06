Submit Release
USBP Trains Government of Mexico Partners in Border Rescue Operations to Save Lives

SAN DIEGO – Border Patrol agents trained their Mexican counterparts last month as part of their joint efforts to save more lives at the border. 

From Jan. 9-20, Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents, conducted bi-national training in San Diego to help the Government of Mexico (GOM) perform migrant rescues along the border. 

With the support from the Bureau of International Narcotic and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), BORSTAR agents trained approximately thirteen members of Mexico’s border rescue agency, Grupos Beta for nearly two weeks.  

“It is important that we continue working with the Government of Mexico to better protect migrants who are put in deadly situations by smugglers,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke. “Having our Mexican partners working with us provides greater impact in saving lives along the border. I cannot stress enough how dangerous it is to illegally cross in these remote and inhospitable areas along the border.”

The first Bi-National Training Academy was conducted in 2004. BORSTAR originally focused on basic first aid and search and rescue training with the GOM. Due to the increased migration flow and the rugged, mountainous terrain at the border, BORSTAR expanded its training to include Technical Rope Rescue, Swift Water Awareness, Land Navigation, and Individual First Aid Kit. 

“Congratulations to INAMI’s Grupos Beta for the successful training in technical rope rescue and water rescue, led by BORSTAR from CBP. With the support of INL Mexico, we strengthen locating and assisting migrants,” said INL Program Officer Rebecca Daley.
 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

