Narcotic smuggling attempt intercepted by Laredo Sector Border Patrol

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents intercepted a narcotic smuggling attempt near a ranch in Zapata, Texas.

On Feb. 5, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Zapata Border Patrol Station while working their assigned duties responded to activity of several individuals in a ranch south of the town. Border Patrol agents arrived at the area and began searching for the individuals. Agents discovered four bundles and transported them to the Zapata Station.

The bundles tested positive for marijuana. The bundles had a weight of 317 lbs. with a street value of $254,889.

