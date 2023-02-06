Secretary Naig Encourages Applications for the 2023 Century & Heritage Farm Program

Applications will be accepted through June 1, 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa (Feb. 6, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig encourages eligible Iowa farm owners to apply for the 2023 Century and Heritage Farm Program now through June 1.

The program was created by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation to recognize families who have owned their farms for 100 years and 150 years, respectively.

“Iowa’s multi-generational farm families are the backbone of our state and the Century and Heritage Farm Program recognizes their hard work, strength, resilience and perseverance,” said Secretary Naig. “Each year I look forward to recognizing these families, hearing their stories, and celebrating their legacies at the Iowa State Fair.”

To apply, download the application on the Department’s website at iowaagriculture.gov/century-and-heritage-farm-program. Please complete the application and return it to:

Century and Heritage Farm Program

Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

Wallace State Office Building

502 E. Ninth St.

Des Moines, IA 50319

You may also send a written request for an application to the address above, or contact Kelley Reece, coordinator of the Century and Heritage Farm Program, at 515-281-3645 or kelley.reece@iowaagriculture.gov.

To be included in the 2023 Century or Heritage Farm Program, completed applications must be received by the Department by 11:59 pm on June 1, 2023.

This year marks the 47th anniversary of the Century Farm Program, which started in 1976 as part of the Nation’s Bicentennial Celebration. To date, more than 20,000 farms from across the state have received this recognition.

This is the 17th anniversary of the Heritage Farm Program. More than 1,600 farms have been recognized since this program began in 2006. To search for previous Century and Heritage Farm recipients, visit centuryfarms.iowaagriculture.gov/. Photos from past recognition ceremonies are also available on the Department’s website.

The ceremonies recognizing the 2023 Century and Heritage Farm families will be held at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 17 in the historic Livestock Pavilion.