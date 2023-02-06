Submit Release
Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrested a convicted criminal

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Hebbronville Station arrested a convicted criminal near Bruni, Texas.

On Feb. 5, Border Patrol agents were working their assigned duties when they apprehended an individual in the brush northwest of the town. After transporting him to the Hebbronville Station, Border Patrol agents conducted a record check on the individual.  He was identified as Eleno Salazar-Rivera, a 30-year-old male Mexican national who was illegally in the country. Record checks also revealed he had a prior felony conviction for Child Injury and Sexual Assault-Sodomy. He was taken into custody and was processed accordingly.

