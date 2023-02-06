THE IDYLLWILD INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF CINEMA 2023
Celebrating 14 Years of Filmmaking Excellence
IIFC boasts one of the most prestigious Grand Juries in the film festival world - Actress Anne Archer, Queen Drummer Roger Taylor, Actress Irene Bedard to name a few...”IDYLLWILD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema is proud to announce it’s 14th annual event will take place March 7-12, 2023, in the beautiful mountain top village of Idyllwild California. The festival is owned and operated by its founder and director, international award winning film and television director Stephen Savage, executive producer and music video director Trinity Houston, and producer and screenwriter Lesley Peters, who is currently nominated for 9 Oscars and 14 BAFTA awards for her Netflix Originals film, “All Quiet on the Western Front”. IIFC also boasts one of the most prestigious Grand Juries in the film festival world. Members include Oscar and Golden Glob Nominated actress Anne Archer, drummer for the iconic rock band Queen, Roger Taylor, and actress Irene Bedard, the voice of Disney’s Pocahontas. The 2023 lineup will host 100 films and animations from 12 countries, with the awards ceremony occurring at 1 pm on March 12. An Oscar viewing event will take place at IIFC’s home theater, The historic Rustic Theatre in downtown Idyllwild. This is a free event to all filmmakers and the local public. Ms. Bedard will be on hand for the final 3 days of the festival, and Ms. Archer will hopefully be able to find time in her hectic schedule to return for the event as she has in the past.
For further information and requests for press passes or tickets, please contact the festival at:
idyllwildcinemafest@gmail.com
Or via the web site at: idyllwildcinemafest.com
Or you may call 310-720-4392.
Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema is a subsidiary of IM3 Global, which also operates IIFC’s sister festival, the Scotland International Festival of Cinema in Peebles, Scotland.
Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema
PO Box 1890
Idyllwild, CA 92549
Trinity Houston
IM3 Global
+1 310-970-4301
pr@im3global.com
