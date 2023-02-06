Pinecone now available on AWS Marketplace and GCP Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinecone Systems Inc. , a machine learning (ML) infrastructure company, today announced that it is now available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, as well as the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Marketplace, allowing AWS and GCP users to quickly and easily build advanced artificial intelligence (AI) applications using Pinecone's leading vector database.

The announcement comes as Pinecone has seen tremendous growth in recent months as machine learning models such as GPT-3 have become more widely used. Pinecone provides critical infrastructure to use these models in useful and meaningful ways, including more accurate text and image generation, chatbots, cybersecurity threat detection and more.

AWS and GCP users can now start building immediately with Pinecone, skipping pre-approval steps, including licensing and pre-configuration. Purchasing Pinecone through the marketplaces will also allow users to consolidate their spending, billing and payments, all of which will be handled directly through AWS and GCP.

"Demand for Pinecone continues to grow tremendously as more developers build applications on top of AI models and see vector databases as a critical component for scaling those applications. Making Pinecone available on the AWS Marketplace and the GCP Marketplace makes it more accessible and easier to get started than ever," said Edo Liberty, Founder and CEO of Pinecone.

For more information about Pinecone on AWS Marketplace: https://www.pinecone.io/learn/pinecone-aws-marketplace/

For more information about Pinecone on GCP Marketplace: https://www.pinecone.io/learn/pinecone-gcp-marketplace/

About Pinecone

Pinecone has built the first vector database to make it easy for developers to add vector search into production applications. It combines state-of-the-art vector search libraries, advanced features such as filtering, and distributed infrastructure to provide high performance and reliability at any scale. Pinecone is backed by Menlo Ventures and Wing Venture Capital and operates in San Francisco, New York and Tel Aviv. For more information, see http://www.pinecone.io.

