The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ("Live Nation" or the "Company") LYV concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to multiple news reports, the U.S. Department of Justice opened an antitrust investigation during 2022 regarding whether Live Nation has abused its power over the multibillion-dollar live music industry.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company's board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

If you still hold Live Nation shares purchased before January, 2022 and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

