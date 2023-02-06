PlanetArt Launches First-of-Its-Kind ChatGPT Technology Integration with Its Ink Cards App

PlanetArt® announced today that it has added artificial intelligence to its popular Ink Cards® app in an effort to help its users to write more complex and heartfelt greeting card messages. Now integrated with the OpenAI technology that powers ChatGPT®, the new Ink Cards facility is the first integration of its kind, harnessing the power of OpenAI's powerful language model and machine learning algorithms to generate text that reads and feels like it was human-written.

Once an Ink Cards user has selected an occasion and card design, a choice can be made to either write text from scratch or use the app's new AI feature, called MagicMessage™, to do the work for them. MagicMessage solicits basic guidance from the user, such as the card recipient's name and occasion and optional details, like information about the user's relationship with the recipient or the recipient's interests. Example: "My girlfriend just lost her dad. Tell her mom Kathy how sorry I am."

That's when Ink Card's internally-developed prompt logic and OpenAI's groundbreaking technology take over. Trained on a massive dataset of text, this best-in-class language generation system responds to the Ink Cards user's input with personalized message suggestions, writing even the most challenging sentiments. The user then has the option to edit the resulting text.

"We are excited to offer our customers the ability to create truly personalized and heartfelt messages with the help of OpenAI," said Todd Helfstein, president of PlanetArt. "This technology will help our customers express themselves in ways they never thought possible, and we believe it will become an essential tool for writing sentiments that make greeting cards more personal and more meaningful."

This integration is a significant step forward in the field of natural language processing and demonstrates PlanetArt's commitment to using cutting-edge technology to enhance the user's experience in sending greeting cards for literally any occasion.

To better acquaint the public with this very practical application of artificial intelligence, PlanetArt is giving away a free Valentine's Day card—or any other card—to all new users of the Ink Cards app through February 14, 2023. New users need only enter promo code MAGIC at checkout to receive a free classic card mailed to anyone in the US. Ink Cards is available for download in the App Store and Google Play.

About Ink Cards

Ink Cards from PlanetArt's Sincerely business unit is America's leading greeting card app, offering thousands of greeting card designs that can be easily personalized on the user's mobile device. Card options span all popular card categories, from birthday to wedding to "just because" and offer not only the convenience of skipping the card store but also very affordable prices. Ink Cards prints its cards on luxe, durable cardstock for $2 including postage when mailed to a US destination and $3 including postage when mailed internationally. The app also offers optional die-cut edges and a wide range of optional gifts and gift cards that users can easily add to their card orders. Ink Cards is available in the App Store and Google Play.

About PlanetArt

PlanetArt is a leading technology platform in the personalized products industry. Founded in 2010, the company develops and operates ecommerce brands across a number of websites and mobile apps for iOS and Android, including FreePrints®, Ink Cards®, Personal Creations®, SimplytoImpress®, CafePress® and Gifts.com®. All of the company's brands support the vision of allowing consumers to forge closer, more meaningful relationships with family and friends and the following manifesto:

At PlanetArt we believe a greeting card can form a meaningful connection, a photo can preserve a precious memory, a coffee mug can start a conversation, and a T-shirt can ignite a movement.

PlanetArt is unique in its space with a large emphasis on mobile transactions and a presence in 15 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006017/en/