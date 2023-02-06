One of 2023's Must-Read Books That Inspires Love, Faith, Hope, and Gratitude as Written by Registered Nurse Hilmarsita Valente

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Written by registered nurse Hilmarsita Valente, A Walk Along Gratitude Trail is a collection of poems and prose detailing the author's personal experiences. More than just prose and poetry, the book contains the reflections of a woman who has lived with chronic rheumatoid arthritis. Valente reflects on the gift of family and gratitude for life. A Walk Along Gratitude Trail seeks to inspire love, faith, hope, and gratitude in readers.

Book cover of A Walk Along Gratitude Trail

In today's fast-paced and busy world, it can be easy to lose sight of the things to be grateful for. Valente's writing style is both relatable and inspiring as she shares personal anecdotes and lessons on her journey of self-improvement. 'A Walk Along Gratitude Trail' encourages readers to slow down and reflect on the beauty of life and to look at it with gratitude no matter the circumstances. The author also encourages readers to dream and never give up on their aspirations.

For those looking for a heartwarming and uplifting read, 'A Walk Along Gratitude Trail' is worth checking out.

A Walk Along Gratitude Trail is available on Amazon.com in ebook and paperback formats.

Hilmarsita Valente considers herself an accidental writer. She works as a registered nurse in a hospital in North Carolina. The author, an immigrant from the Philippines, moved to New York in 1992. She has a Bachelor's degree in Nursing from Filamer Christian University. Valente started writing poems as a teenager and has written many poems. In line with the theme of her book of gratitude and never giving up on one's dream, she decided to self-publish a small collection of her poems and prose into a book after she rediscovered the joy of writing poetry during the pandemic. Valente currently lives in Durham and loves traveling and watching musicals and plays. She believes in the power of prayer and the positive effect of gratitude in daily life.

