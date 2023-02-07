Attract and Retain: New Delta Dental of Wisconsin Headquarters Complete

The three story atrium is expansive and offers an alternative work and social space

Delta Dental of Wisconsin's new headquarters welcomes employees and visitors. The exterior is a glass façade that allows visibility from inside the building from the outside

Outdoor patio offers an alternative working space for employees

I can't say enough great things on how PRA helped take the DDWI culture to a higher level.”
— Doug Ballweg, CEO
After a 50-year presence in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Delta Dental of Wisconsin continues to strengthen their ability to attract and retain employees, foster culture, and grow their services through the completion of a new three-story, 133,000 sq. ft. headquarters.

Previously located in two separate buildings, Delta Dental sought to consolidate the two offices under one roof to foster culture, promote employee engagement, drive innovation, and enhance collaboration. As you enter the building, a three-story atrium designed to achieve all of those goals creates an uplifting, daylit space with views of the surrounding environment. The atrium offers a communal space for employees to socialize, collaborate, or escape from work. Break areas overlook the atrium next to a grand staircase, and two bridges across the space offer opportunities for chance interactions and promote wellness for Delta Dental employees. Beyond the atrium, low-walled open workspaces with abundant views and daylight are designed to further encourage employee collaboration and social interaction.

Another goal for the project was to create a space that would attract and retain employees who have several employment alternatives in the area, including opportunities to work from home. To accomplish the goal, the design team drew inspiration from the hospitality industry to create the feeling of home while providing amenities better than at home. These included a full-service kitchen offering diverse meal selections, indoor and outdoor dining space, a training facility, a fitness center, multiple outdoor balconies to escape the office, and comfortable workspaces for inspired thinking, collaboration, and independent work. There’s even a 20’ wide, 3-story tall stone fireplace in the Atrium. The new Delta Dental headquarters proves that a carefully designed building can be a destination of choice for employees.

The building has only recently opened for business but is already being recognized for its positive impact on the local community, receiving a GOLD award at the 2022 Project of Distinction and Excellence in Construction Banquet hosted by ABC of Wisconsin.

The new office is designed by Plunkett Raysich Architects and constructed by Ellis Construction Company.


About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP

Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, established in 1935 specializes in planning, architecture and interior design of healthcare, higher education, religious, corporate, and hospitality facilities throughout the United States. PRA services clients from offices in in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, Austin, Texas, and Sarasota, Florida. For more information, please visit www.prarch.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn or on Twitter at @PRAtweets.

