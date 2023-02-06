USPA will provide Glendale Executive Protection Teams for Super Bowl LVII

Bodyguard Service Glendale AZ

USPA Nationwide Security offers celebrity and high-net-worth individuals its bodyguard services at Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

We assembled teams of former special operators who I’ve worked alongside from the Joint Special Operations Command for these Bodyguard Services in Glendale, AZ at Super Bowl LVII.” — Mike Edwards, Deployment Team Leader (Titanium Service)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In preparation for the Super Bowl LVII, USPA Nationwide Security has expanded its concierge-style executive protection services to Glendale, Arizona (State Form Stadium). To respond to last-minute concierge calls from Centurion cardholders, commonly referred to as "Black Card" cardholders, USPA created teams of highly trained security personnel. Celebrity clients will be protected by USPA's Titanium Service (Former Navy SEALs and Army Rangers). USPA Nationwide Security is now employing former Navy SEALs, Army Rangers, and members of the joint special operations command (JSOC) in the United States.

What you need to know about the Super Bowl LVII

The biggest game of the year is just around the corner! The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will meet on Sunday, February 12th, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Watch this iconic event from the best seat in the house with On Location’s Official Ticket Packages!

On Location Guests Will Enjoy Prime Sightlines for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Halftime Show will feature international icon Rihanna lighting up the stage and providing a powerful performance for millions. Experience the excitement like never before with an exclusive seat for the Super Bowl halftime show at State Farm Stadium!

What Are the Biggest Players to Watch at Super Bowl LVII?

Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting quarterback, is one of the most dynamic passers in the NFL. He led the league in passing this season with more than 5,000 yards. He also threw 15 rushing touchdowns this season, which is the most by an NFL quarterback this year.

Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting quarterback, is another young and talented talent to watch. He has been a great addition to the team and played well against the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round.

The biggest matchup in Super Bowl history is expected to be a pass-heavy, ground-bound battle between the Chiefs and the Eagles. Both teams have strong, veteran defenses. But the game is expected to be a close one, so it’s important to keep an eye on the Eagles’ offense.

A brief overview of the USPA National Security Program (Glendale, Arizona)

USPA is based in the USA and specializes in providing international bodyguard services. VIP bodyguards as well as armed security services are provided by this Miami Beach-based security guard company. Additionally, the company offers traditional security guard services in Glendale, AZ, as well as fire watch guard services in most major cities in North America. The majority of USPA Nationwide Security's profits have been donated to women's and children's charities since it began guarding celebrities in 2005.