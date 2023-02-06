MPLT Healthcare Promotes Liz Hale to CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- MPLT Healthcare, a leading locum tenens healthcare staffing company, has promoted Liz Hale to CEO. Hale has previously held the positions of Senior Vice President and President of MPLT Healthcare. Jay Mays, Founder & CEO, will move to the role of Chairman of the Board.
Jay Mays, Chairman of the Board for MPLT Healthcare, commented, “Liz has demonstrated a passion for employee engagement from day one, always leading by example and providing a solid foundation for building our company culture. She has been a tremendous asset as she worked to build the business and raise MPLT to a new level, helping us exponentially grow our revenue and set our sights on even greater goals. She is truly the heart and soul of the company, and I could not ask for a better leader to take the reins as CEO. I am thankful for everything she has done to cultivate this company and develop a thriving culture, and I want to congratulate her on this well-deserved promotion. It has truly been an honor working with Liz over the years and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for MPLT Healthcare with Liz at the helm.”
With over 28 years of staffing experience, Hale has also held Vice President roles for three nationally recognized healthcare staffing firms. In addition to her role at MPLT Healthcare, she currently serves as Vice President of the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) as well as Chair of the NALTO Credentialing Committee.
Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare, commented, “I am honored by the opportunity to serve as CEO of MPLT Healthcare and continue my work at this fantastic organization. I am excited about what lies ahead of us as we work together to continue building on the momentum we have created over the past few years. I look forward to continuing the legacy of excellence MPLT Healthcare has become known for amongst our clients, providers, and employees. Working with this passionate team has been the opportunity of a lifetime and I can’t wait to write the next chapter of our success.”
At MPLT Healthcare, Hale’s role as CEO will include directing the organization’s business development and sales operations, organizational development, internal talent acquisition, insurance, legal and strategic relationship management programs. In addition to these responsibilities, Hale will be leading the company’s aggressive growth movement this year. Her extensive track record of success at MPLT Healthcare includes her contributions to numerous awards such as the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Satisfaction and Staffing Industry Analysts Fastest Growing and Best Staffing Firms to Work for Awards. As CEO, Hale will continue to expand MPLT Healthcare’s footprint and further develop the company’s world-class culture.
About MPLT Healthcare
With years of healthcare and physician staffing experience, MPLT Healthcare has the knowledge, resources and proven industry commitment to help facilities meet the increasing demands of today’s rapidly changing healthcare landscape. We specialize in placing highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians in locum, locum-to-perm and direct hire staff positions. We will always be people helping people as we strive to earn the long-term loyalty of our clients, providers and employees through our dedication to selfless service, a relentless focus on quality and a culture of excellence. For more information, please visit mplthealthcare.com.
Milgrim Bello
MPLT Healthcare
