Language Services Associates, Inc. Renews Partnership with The Philadelphia Union
LSA announces partnership renewal with The Philadelphia Union for 2023 Season.HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Language Services Associates, Inc. (LSA) today announced that, after a successful first year, it officially renewed its partnership with The Philadelphia Union for the 2023 Season.
The focus of the partnership will continue to be on promoting language access and optimizing the Fan Experience for the Limited English Proficient Union Community.
“LSA’s 2022 partnership with The Philadelphia Union proved to be the perfect pairing of sporting and language excellence,” said Scott Cooper, President of LSA. “We’re ready to support the Union as their Official Language Services provider and multilingual MVP for 2023.”
“We initiated our partnership with LSA last season in order to allow the Union to reach new audiences, and we achieved exactly that,” said Philadelphia Union Chief Revenue Officer, Charlie Slonaker. “We’ve been able to expand our communication efforts within the team, as well as with our fanbase. We’re excited to be able to continue this relationship as we look to further connect with fans in effective, meaningful ways.”
The partnership will expand on a variety of creative pairings including the Player Interview Series, where players share their favorite Philadelphia Union memories and stories in their native language, as well as several new fan engagement initiatives, rooted in language access. The Union will continue supporting these efforts by utilizing LSA’s network of over 230+ highly skilled linguists to increase communication to their vast Limited English Proficient fanbase.
