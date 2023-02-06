Bogdan Viher of HYCU® Receives Prominent 2023 CRN Channel Chief Recognition

Channel Industry Veteran Driving Value of Purpose-Built Data Protection and DR Solutions for Multi-Cloud and SaaS Environments with Partners Highlight Industry Recognition

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Bogdan Viher, Head of Global Channels, at HYCU, Inc. to its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature, and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2023 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships.

“To be a visionary, working with like-minded and forward-thinking partners, requires an executive team and partner leadership that works in lock-step,” said Simon Taylor, Founder, and CEO, HYCU. “Bogdan not only brings that same forward thinking and vision but knows how to work with partners to execute programs and joint solutions that are wins for them and their customers, as well as HYCU. Congratulations Bogdan, all of us at HYCU are thrilled to see you receive this recognition. It is a true testament to your hard work and grit that the editors at CRN have placed you among the leading voices serving the channel community in our industry. Well done and well deserved!”

Bogdan has been working with VARs, channel, and distribution partners for more than 15 years. During this time, he has developed a deep understanding and industry perspective into data protection, disaster recovery, migration, backup, and ransomware protection across both on-premises and public cloud environments. He works closely with channel and resell partners and their customers to demonstrate the value and advantages of purpose-built data protection and DR solutions for multi-cloud and SaaS environments. He, along with the team, continues to refine and augment the CRN 5-Star Global Partner PACE Program. Through his leadership, the program continues to add new partners and drive interest within HYCU’s existing partner community. His recent work with partners was instrumental in their support of the recent introduction of R-Cloud, the world’s first low-code, purpose-built data protection development platform built to make it easy for partners and SaaS vendors to deliver a true enterprise class SaaS backup and recovery service.

“CRN’s 2023 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

CRN’s 2023 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

To learn more about the HYCU Global Partner PACE Program, visit https://bit.ly/3cFID3u or contact info@hycu.com. For information on HYCU and the company’s solutions, visit: https://www.hycu.com/, or follow @hycuinc and connect with HYCU on LinkedIn.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

Attachment

Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710 don.jennings@hycu.com