Sweeper Robots Market Expand at a CAGR of 8.2% to Reach US$ 2.9 Billion by the End of 2033, States Fact.MR

Growing Focus on Sanitation in Cities Propelling the Demand of Sweeper Robots: Fact.MR Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global sweeper robots market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.



Sanitation and hygiene have been reemphasized as a top concern in light of challenges caused by the coronavirus particularly at cities with dense population. As the world urbanization grows, the challenges of sanitation will only grow further. For instance, World Bank have developed a Citywide Inclusive Sanitization (CWIS) program to tackle urban sanitization challenges which will be participated by governments and developing partners.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global sweeper robots market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 8.2% and be valued at US$ 2.9 billion by 2033.

The market witnessed 5.6% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022.

Under the cleaning efficiency segment, 1000-3000 m 2 /h sub-segment is predicted to dominate the market and is estimated to be valued at US$ 439.5 million in 2023.

/h sub-segment is predicted to dominate the market and is estimated to be valued at US$ 439.5 million in 2023. The U.S. is expected to dominate the market share in North America by likely accounting for 86.1% of its market share in 2023.

By end use, sweeper robots sales in government and public sector is likely to represent 26.2% market share in 2023.

Vision navigation sweeper robots under navigation technology segment is predicted to have a market valuation of US$ 564.1 million in 2023.

“Ongoing Advancements in Robotics is Expected to Aid the Market Growth” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Companies are continuously launching new sweeper robots with advanced technologies. With increasing number of collaborations and partnerships with municipal managements, sweeper robots market will witness a substantial growth in the near future.

Manufacturers of sweeper robots are developing fully electric autonomous sweeper for closed industrial environments. Major players are focusing on developing full power, electric and automatic sweepers for closed environments and industrial districts that will be more sustainable, cost-efficient, and easier to maintain.

Key manufacturers are raising series C funding for their sweeper robots. Softbank Vision Fund 2 invested in Gaussian Robotics’, $188 million round of financing in November 2021. Capital Today, and Meituan were other investors that participated in Gaussian’s Series C round.

Competitive Landscape



Robotic manufacturers are entering the sweeper robots market by expanding their portfolio.



For instance :

In May 2021, Trombia Technologies launched world’s first fully electric robotic street sweeper. The company claims their sweeper robots consume 15% less energy compared to conventional brush and vacuum cleaning machines. In addition, it consumes only a fraction of water in comparison to existing cleaning methods.

launched world’s first fully electric robotic street sweeper. The company claims their sweeper robots consume 15% less energy compared to conventional brush and vacuum cleaning machines. In addition, it consumes only a fraction of water in comparison to existing cleaning methods. In September 2022, Chinese autonomous driving start-up, WeRide announced their corporation agreement with City Management and Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau of Huangpu District, Guangzhou to launch autonomous sweeper named, Robo Street Sweeper. WeRide collaborated with Yutong Group to develop the sweeper robot designed and produced for city level environmental services. This will mark China’s first project for fully autonomous sanitation vehicles on roads.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of Sweeper Robots positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Prominent manufacturers

Gaussian Robotics

Trombia Technologies Ltd.

Cleanfix cleaning systems Ltd

Everybot

Enway

ROBOTECH srl

Idriverplus

SIFSOF LLC.

WeRide

Fybots

Segmentation of Sweeper Robots Industry Research

By Working Width : Up to 100 cm 100 - 200 cm Above 200 cm

By Navigation Technology : Vision Navigation LiDAR Navigation GNSS Navigation Combination (Multi Tech)

By Cleaning Efficiency : Up to 1000 m2/h 1000-3000 m2/h 3000-5000 m2/h Above 5000 m2/h

By Sales Channel : Online Sales Company Owned Platform e-Commerce Website Offline Sales Specialty Store Big Box Retailers / Modern Trade Other Sales Channel

By End Use : Government & Public Sectors Residential Industrial Construction Industry Metal Working Industry Electronics & Semiconductor Concrete Industry Chemicals & Petrochemicals Automotive & Aerospace Oil & Gas Power & Energy Food & Beverage Textiles Industry Others Commercial Retail Sector Hospitality Sector Healthcare Sector Academics & Research Mobility Terminals Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) Logistics & Warehouse Entertainment & Media Corporates Rental Service Providers Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sweeper robots market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of working width (up to 100 cm, 100 - 200 cm, above 200 cm), navigation technology (vision navigation, LiDAR navigation, GNSS navigation, combination (multi tech)), cleaning efficiency (up to 1000 m2/h, 1000-3000 m2/h, 3000-5000 m2/h, above 5000 m2/h), sales channel (online sales (company owned platform, e-commerce website), offline sales (specialty store, big box retailers / modern trade, other sales channel)), end use (government & public sectors, residential, industrial (construction industry, metal working industry, electronics & semiconductor, concrete industry, chemicals & petrochemicals, automotive & aerospace, oil & gas, power & energy, food & beverage, textiles industry, others), commercial (retail sector, hospitality sector, healthcare sector, academics & research, mobility terminals, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), logistics & warehouse, entertainment & media, corporates, rental service providers, others)) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).



