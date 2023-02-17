Local Foundation Company Celebrates 25 Years of Foundation Repair in South Bend, IN
The team at South Bend Basement & Foundation Repair is proud to announce their 25 years of providing expert foundation repair in South Bend, IN.SOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The crew at South Bend Basement & Foundation Repair recently announced their 25 years of foundation repair services in the South Bend area. They’re celebrating their quarter of a century of service with a new educational initiative to help their neighbors keep their properties in good shape from the ground up.
“We’re proud of our 25 years of service to Indiana,” state the owners of South Bend Basement & Foundation Repair. “We’re especially proud to be a locally owned and operated company, which ensures we know the best choice for nearby properties. When it comes to foundation repair in South Bend, we’ve seen it all!”
While the team is proud to have over two decades of service under their belt, they are also eager to share the challenges they’ve faced along the way. “One major concern to our crew is that property owners often overlook signs of foundation damage and needed repair. Consequently, minor leaks and cracks often turn into severe structural damage. Additionally, properties might suffer secondary damage, including wood rot, mold growth, and water stains.”
As a result, the team is rolling out their latest educational initiative, helping property owners better understand those signs of damage. “Wall and ceiling cracks are often the first signs of damage,” they note. “However, we’re consistently surprised at the number of people who overlook those cracks or just patch them up without scheduling a foundation inspection.”
Along with cracks, they note that soft floorboards under foot can also indicate a sinking, damaged foundation. “Once a foundation starts to weaken, it can settle in some areas,” the owners of South Bend Basement & Foundation Repair note. “That settling pulls on a property’s subflooring, risking cracks and sinking floorboards. As a result, you might notice soft or spongy areas when you walk across the floor.”
Additionally, the team reminds property owners that basements don’t need to be damp and musty! “So many homeowners that we’ve met over the years just assume that a damp, unpleasant basement is normal,” they say. “However, trapped moisture and that resultant musty odor often indicate cracks in basement walls and floors. If you’ve ruled out a plumbing issue or other cause of that dampness, it’s time for a foundation inspection!” they note.
The crew also encourages property owners to schedule regular inspections no matter a structure’s age or condition overall. “Another challenge we’ve had with clients over the years is having them assume that new construction doesn’t need a foundation inspection.” They explain why that’s an issue. “Poor-quality materials and improper installation can mean a weak foundation that suffers premature damage.” Additionally, they note that putting too much weight on a foundation can also risk damage. “Not all builders are as reputable as you might assume,” they say. “Some might use cheap materials, rush the construction process, or not pour enough concrete for the structure. Before too long, cracks and leaks form.”
To avoid these issues, the crew at South Bend Basement & Foundation Repair encourages property owners to schedule inspections regularly. “Once a property is five years old, consider an inspection every three to five years at most. After a property is twenty years old, annual inspections can alert you to developing damage.”
The owners are so eager to ensure property owners schedule needed home foundation repair in South Bend, IN, that they offer FREE inspections. Additionally, they stand behind all their work with a full guarantee in writing. “We’re dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction,” they note. “We firmly believe that offering expert, guaranteed repairs is the best choice for keeping structures in good condition and our customers happy. That’s how we’ve enjoyed so much success these past 25 years, and we’re determined to keep enjoying that success for the next quarter century and beyond!”
