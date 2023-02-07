According to CMi Global Transformer Oil Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 3.8 Bn By 2030, At 7% CAGR
The Transformer Oil Market was at US$ 2.5 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 3.8 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 7% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global Transformer Oil Market was estimated at USD 2.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Transformer Oil Market: Overview
Transformer oil, commonly called insulating oil, is a unique oil with great electrical insulation and high-temperature stability. Oil is used in oil-immersed transformers as insulation, to prevent discharge and aura discharge, and to dissipate heat from the transformer (i.e., acting as a coolant).
By completely submerging them in the oil, transformer oil is also used to preserve the transformer’s core and windings. The insulating oil’s ability to stop the oxidation of cellulose-based paper insulation is another significant quality. The transformer oil acts as a barrier to prevent direct contact between the oxygen in the air and the cellulose, so reducing oxidation. With the use of a Magnetic Oil Level Gauge, the transformer oil level is determined.
Transformer Oil Market: Growth Drivers
The power sector’s expansion to fulfil rising electricity demand has significantly advanced the transformers sector. The market demand has been fueled by the growing emphasis on rural electrification in developing nations like China and India, as well as a general knowledge of equipment maintenance.
The use of energy has increased as a result of rapid urbanization, drastic industrialization, and gradual access to modern electrical grids in many rural areas of Asia Pacific. Just in this area, the electricity demand has roughly doubled in recent years. Growing customer demands and exponential distribution network expansions have also fueled market growth.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Transformer Oil market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Transformer Oil market size was valued at around USD 2.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The market for Transformer Oil is segmented into product and application. Based on application, the large-scale transformer segment is estimated to witness a slower CAGR.
D) Growth in this market has been fueled by technological development, increased industrial output, and proactive R&D to create improved energy generation and recovery equipment.
E) The production of renewable energy primarily uses utilities. Typically, such transformers are used in conjunction with solar power plants and wind turbines, primarily for offshore wind energy generation.
Regional Landscape
The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the Transformer Oil market in 2021. The increase in demand for power in developing nations like China and India is the cause of this region’s expansion. According to projections, the number of substations will rise as a result of increasing power demands and upgrading the electrical infrastructure, which is getting older. Due to the maturity of the industrial & manufacturing sectors, North America is expected to develop at a steady rate and is now the second-largest consumer. Growth in the nation is expected to be driven by technical advancement, modernization of already installed transformers, and falling crude oil prices.
Key Players
Royal Dutch Shell
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Repsol
Ergon, Inc.
Nynas AB
Sinopec Lubricant Company
APAR Industries
PetroChina Company Limited
Savita Oil Technologies Limited
Chevron Corporation
M&I Materials Limited
Petro-Canada
Gandhar Oil
Lubrita
Phillips 66 Company
Gulf Oil International
Cargill, Incorporated.
Hydrodec Group plc
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
Sasol
Hyrax Oil Sdn Bhd
San Joaquin Refining Co
Valvoline Cummins
Engen Petroleum Limited
The Transformer Oil Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Mineral-based oils
Naphthenic Base Oil
Paraffinic Base Oil
Silicone-based oils
Bio-based oil
By Application
Utility Transformer Oils
Small-scale Transformers
Large-scale Transformers
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
