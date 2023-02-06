Breastfeeding Accessories Market will worth USD 2.99 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Breastfeeding Accessories Market Size By Product (Nipple Care Products, Breast Heating Pads, Breast Shells, Perineal Cooling Pads, Nursing Tank Tops, Breast Pads, Breastmilk Preparation & Cleaning Products, Breast Cooling Pads, Baby Weighing Scales, Maternity/Nursing Bras, Lactation Massagers, Breast Pump Carry/Tote Bags, and Postpartum Recovery Accessories), By Application (Hospital Use and Personal Use), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the breastfeeding accessories market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the breastfeeding accessories market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, application, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global breastfeeding accessories market are Ameda, Inc., NUK, Bailey Medical, Ardo Medical, Inc., Hygeia Medical Group, Medela AG, Acute Ideas Co., Ltd., Pigeon Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Mayborn Group Ltd., among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide breastfeeding accessories market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The equipment that is used to extract milk from the mother's breast is known as breastfeeding supplies. The milk is pumped and stored using breastfeeding equipment. The user can pump breast milk into bags or storage bottles using these breastfeeding accessories. Breast pumps, storage bottles with teats, and sippers are a few of the supplies utilised during nursing. A breast pump is a suction device used to remove milk from the breast. Breast pumps are mostly used for babies who are unable to sip milk and to relieve breast pain. Breast pumps can be a fantastic resource for working mothers while they are nursing. It may allow for some feeding flexibility as the procedure progresses. Additionally, the presence of favourable demographics in emerging and undeveloped countries, such as the rising global birth rate, presents chances for market participants to increase their presence in these nations. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the United States' birth rate has reached 11 births per 1,000 people and that the fertility rate is 56.0 births per 1,000 women (aged 15 – 44). The use of breastfeeding accessories is predicted to expand with the rise in birth rates, fueling market expansion over the forecast period.

Scope of breastfeeding accessories market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Ameda, Inc., NUK, Bailey Medical, Ardo Medical, Inc., Hygeia Medical Group, Medela AG, Acute Ideas Co., Ltd., Pigeon Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Mayborn Group Ltd., among others

Segmentation Analysis

The postpartum recovery accessories segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment is nipple care products, breast heating pads, breast shells, perineal cooling pads, nursing tank tops, breast pads, breastmilk preparation & cleaning products, breast cooling pads, baby weighing scales, maternity/nursing bras, lactation massagers, breast pump carry/tote bags, and postpartum recovery accessories. The postpartum recovery accessories segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Nursing pillows and disposable gowns are a couple of the accessories available for postpartum recovery. Due to the fact that these products are used postpartum, an increase in global fertility and birth rates is predicted to promote the segment's expansion. For instance, as of 2020, India had a birth rate of 17.4 per 1,000 people, according to Knoema. In a similar vein, Eurostat reports that in the European Union in 2019, there were 4.2 million births and 1.53 births per woman.

The hospital use segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is hospital use and personal use. The hospital use segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is believed that a rise in the proportion of births occurring in hospitals could speed segment adoption. Technology advancements have also led to an increase in the use of hospital-grade nursing equipment, which has a number of benefits, including helping mothers to express more breast milk.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the breastfeeding accessories include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. A rise in female employment, an increase in healthcare spending by significant market participants, and a rise in patient awareness are driving the industry in the United States. Furthermore, the rise of the global market for breastfeeding supplies would be supported by the region's well-developed healthcare infrastructure. The market has grown substantially as a result of North America's escalating healthcare costs. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising disposable income among the population base and increased urbanisation will raise market revenue in the years to come.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's breastfeeding accessories market size was valued at USD 0.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.69 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030.

It is anticipated that milk banks' regional development will further stimulate market growth. There is a huge need for breast milk storage, which is why more milk banks are opening up. Milk banks are considered as a progressive initiative that helps mothers. If the mother is ill and there is a risk of disease transmission, if the mother is unable to produce milk, or if the baby is orphaned, milk banks can be of great assistance.

China

China’s breastfeeding accessories market size was valued at USD 0.117 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.223 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030. This might be attributed to the expansion of awareness efforts in the area and the presence of a sizable target audience. A growth in the birth rate is also projected to boost this market's progress. China's birth rate, for instance, increased from 1.60 births per woman in 2000 to 1.70 births per woman in 2019. This information comes from Work Bank.

India

India's breastfeeding accessories market size was valued at USD 0.09 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.17 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2030. Due to favourable demographics, such as the rising birth rate in the area, market participants have opportunities to expand their footprint in emerging and undeveloped nations.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the breastfeeding accessories market is mainly driven by the rising technological innovations.

