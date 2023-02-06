University to conduct test of its emergency notification systems Wednesday, Feb. 8

Feb. 6, 2023

The University will conduct a test of its emergency notification systems–RAVE Emergency Alert and blue light phones Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8:30 a.m.

Registered campus community members will receive notifications through URI’s official Emergency Alert system.

You are automatically registered for this service as a URI community member. Please make sure your contact information is correct and updated in eCampus. Text messages to your mobile phone are the fastest way to receive alerts.

The message will simulate an emergency notification. At the same time, the message will be broadcast on the blue light phone speakers. Please remember, this is a test and not a notification of an actual emergency.

The federal government requires campuses to test their emergency notification systems at least once every calendar year. The University of Rhode Island exceeds this by performing no fewer than two drills per year.

The purpose of this drill is to test the response time and dissemination of information from public safety officials to other departments on campus, including the community at large. In the event of an actual emergency, response time and communication are crucial to keeping the community safe.

Thank you for your cooperation.