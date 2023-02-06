Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,175 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming Wildlife photo contest winners announced

Photographers from across the nation submitted 3,326 photos to the annual contest


 

2/6/2023 3:33:28 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to the winners of Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s annual photo contest. Photographers of all ages showcased their skills in the 53rd annual contest, which received more than 3,000 submissions. The grand-prize winner for best overall photo titled, “Slap shot,” came from Savannah Rose Burgess of Jackson, Wyoming. 

“On behalf of the Wyoming Wildlife staff, I would like to thank everyone who participated and entered their exceptional photos into this contest,” said Patrick Owen, Wyoming Wildlife creative director. “Our February photo issues are always top-notch publications because of the public's willingness to get out, explore and share photos from their adventures in the Cowboy State.”  

Winners of front and back cover include:

  • Front cover: Ken Conger, Columbus, Montana – “Shedding mountain goat” 
  • Back cover: Savannah Rose Burgess, Jackson, Wyoming – “Out of the shadows

Winners for the Wildlife category include:

  • First place: Troy Powell, Powell, Wyoming - "Doing the dance"
  • Second Place: Kirk Shepherd, Laramie, Wyoming - "On the lookout"
  • Third place: Steve Mattheis, Jackson, Wyoming - "Balancing act"

Winners for the Scenic category include:​

  • First place: Anita Holdren, Cody, Wyoming - "Archway"
  • Second place: Carl Oksanen, Jackson, Wyoming - "Vanishing Schoolroom Glacier"
  • Third place: Napoleon Hart, Casper, Wyoming - "Spectacular sunrise"

Winners for the Recreation category include:

  • First place: Kinley Bollinger, Powell, Wyoming - "The way"
  • Second place: Matt Ley, Cheyenne, Wyoming - "Eyes on the prize"
  • Third place: Joanie Christian, Colville, Washington - "Scanning for wolves"

Winners for the Flora category include:

  • First place: Peter Magolds, Jackson, Wyoming - "Flower horizons"
  • Second place: Laura Ashley, Cheyenne, Wyoming - "Wildflower rain"
  • Third place: Debbie Schwartznau, Frenchtown, Montana - "Lupine leaves"

About Wyoming Wildlife Magazine

Wyoming Wildlife is published 12 times a year for anglers, hunters and wildlife enthusiasts. Its pages are full of the wild things and wild places that make Wyoming incomparable. Call (800) 710-8345 or go online to subscribe for $14.95 for 12 issues.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

You just read:

Wyoming Wildlife photo contest winners announced

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.