Wyoming Wildlife photo contest winners announced

2/6/2023 3:33:28 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is extending congratulations to the winners of Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s annual photo contest. Photographers of all ages showcased their skills in the 53rd annual contest, which received more than 3,000 submissions. The grand-prize winner for best overall photo titled, “Slap shot,” came from Savannah Rose Burgess of Jackson, Wyoming.

“On behalf of the Wyoming Wildlife staff, I would like to thank everyone who participated and entered their exceptional photos into this contest,” said Patrick Owen, Wyoming Wildlife creative director. “Our February photo issues are always top-notch publications because of the public's willingness to get out, explore and share photos from their adventures in the Cowboy State.”

Winners of front and back cover include:

Front cover: Ken Conger, Columbus, Montana – “Shedding mountain goat”

Back cover: Savannah Rose Burgess, Jackson, Wyoming – “Out of the shadows”

Winners for the Wildlife category include:

First place: Troy Powell, Powell, Wyoming - "Doing the dance"

Second Place: Kirk Shepherd, Laramie, Wyoming - "On the lookout"

Third place: Steve Mattheis, Jackson, Wyoming - "Balancing act"

Winners for the Scenic category include:​

First place: Anita Holdren, Cody, Wyoming - "Archway"

Second place: Carl Oksanen, Jackson, Wyoming - "Vanishing Schoolroom Glacier"

Third place: Napoleon Hart, Casper, Wyoming - "Spectacular sunrise"

Winners for the Recreation category include:

First place: Kinley Bollinger, Powell, Wyoming - "The way"

Second place: Matt Ley, Cheyenne, Wyoming - "Eyes on the prize"

Third place: Joanie Christian, Colville, Washington - "Scanning for wolves"

Winners for the Flora category include:

First place: Peter Magolds, Jackson, Wyoming - "Flower horizons"

Second place: Laura Ashley, Cheyenne, Wyoming - "Wildflower rain"

Third place: Debbie Schwartznau, Frenchtown, Montana - "Lupine leaves"

About Wyoming Wildlife Magazine

Wyoming Wildlife is published 12 times a year for anglers, hunters and wildlife enthusiasts. Its pages are full of the wild things and wild places that make Wyoming incomparable. Call (800) 710-8345 or go online to subscribe for $14.95 for 12 issues.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -