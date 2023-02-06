East View Coffee Roasting Company is keeping the teachers at Brass Elementary fueled with as much coffee as they need
Local public teachers deserve our support! We are committed to providing all the coffee needed at the local elementary school, Brass Community School.
Our local public teachers deserve our support. East View has committed to providing the teachers with all the coffee they need for their teachers' lounges at Brass Community School.”KENOSHA, WI, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Our local public teachers deserve our support. East View has committed to providing the teachers with all the coffee they need for their teachers' lounges at the local elementary school, Brass Community School,” said Jenny Ulbricht, founder, and head coffee roaster at East View Coffee.
— Jenny Ulbricht
Local startup specialty coffee roaster East View Coffee opened in December 2020 with a motto to Drink Coffee, Do Good. Its mission is to roast great coffee and simultaneously be a socially and environmentally conscious business. It’s a woman-owned business serving the area with wholesale and direct-to-consumer hand-roasted specialty coffee. East View’s Powering the Good™ program is a vital part of the company’s mission and vision for the local area. It involves donating one dollar’s worth of coffee to non-profit community partners whenever a bag of coffee is sold. Today, East View Coffee is excited to announce its newest Kenosha community partner: Brass Community School.
Having Brass join us as a community partner means we provide all the coffee that the teachers need + new coffee makers in the two teachers' lounges. The teachers and staff at Brass won't have to provide their coffee and receive all the freshly roasted coffee they need to be delivered weekly. The amount of time, love, and dedication that Brass’s staff gives to the school community makes it one of a kind. “East View’s Coffee puts a smile on my face and helps me prepare for the day.” Kindergarten Teacher, S. Gordon
For Powering the Good, Ulbricht delivers the donated coffee to our partners who are already doing good work in the community. These organizations were chosen for social impact.
Jenny Ulbricht has a diverse background, from plumbing at the South Pole Station in Antarctica to being the second woman to circumnavigate Lake Superior in a kayak to earning an MS degree in Geoscience. Ulbricht has a passion for coffee, is an ultrarunner, and enjoys spending time with her family when she’s not behind the roaster.
East View Coffee is a small and growing woman-owned business serving the area and throughout the United States with wholesale and direct-to-consumer small batch-roasted specialty coffee. The motto, “Drink Coffee, Do Good,” epitomizes the company’s mission. In downtown Kenosha, East View thoughtfully roasts small batches of intelligently sourced coffee.
Brass Community School, The mission of Brass Community School, a neighborhood of learners who celebrate our multicultural diversity, is to inspire all children to reach their highest academic and social potential by providing quality education in a safe and welcoming environment.
Jenny Ulbricht
East View Coffee Company
+1 262-207-4140
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram