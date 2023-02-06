Florida A&M University - College of Law Christian Legal Society’s Elevator Pitch Competition

Elevator Pitch Competition Winners Christian Legal Society Logo

An opportunity for students to meet professionals and gain valuable feedback.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida A&M University – College of Law (FAMU Law) Christian Legal Society hosted an event for students and legal professionals. Students were paired with a legal professional and were given one minute to pitch” why they would be a good candidate for hire.” During their pitch, the legal professional allocated points and provided written feedback based on a rubric that was given to the students and legal professionals before the competition. The legal professionals were given one minute to provide verbal feedback then the students were directed to switch to a different legal professional to repeat the process. The elevator pitch event was an excellent way for students to make meaningful connections with future colleagues and potential employers. This event also allowed legal professionals to pour into the new generation of future lawyers.

Student Feedback

Many students have already benefited from attending the FAMU Law Christian Legal Society Elevator Pitch event. The participants consisted of fourteen Attorneys, a Judge, an Assistant Dean, and many students. Audri Salter, a second-year law student, won first place. Jazzalyn Velez, a second-year law student, won second place. Laura Carrera, a second-year law student, won third place. The competition was fierce, and ultimately, everybody who attended this event was able to build meaningful connections with each other. There have been countless requests from students regarding future events, such as this one.

“Thank you. This was a great experience & I appreciate this opportunity,” said Jamesia Jackson a first-year (1L) student at FAMU Law.

“Thank you [Eyesenia Reyes and Maria Reyes] for organizing the elevator pitch competition,” said Devon Razey a second-year (2L) student at FAMU Law. “It was so much fun, and I learned more in that hour than I could have in years of interviews. It was a genius idea, and I'm so glad I participated.”

Professional Feedback

Legal professionals have also gained from attending the Christian Legal Society Elevator Pitch Competition. The variety of legal practices and law firms who attended was astounding, to say the least. The FAMU Law Christian Legal Society would like to say thanks to the following people, who helped make this event a success. A big thanks to Assistant Dean Randolph Reliford with Florida A&M University – College of Law; Orange County Judge Elizabeth Gibson; Ashley Baillargeon, with Baillargeon Law Firm; Tim Schulte and Tyrone Martin with Zimmerman, Kiser, and Sutcliff, P.A.; Barbara Perez, with The Law Offices of Barbara Perez; Mark Patterson, Benjamin Kaufman, and Jack Cook with Morgan & Morgan; Valerie David with the Business Trial Group of Morgan & Morgan; J.J. Dahl, with DAHL Family Law Group; Sabrina Mentor with Cole, Scott, and Kissane, P.A.; Crystal Potts, with Potts Legal, PLLC; Victoria Zinn, with Zinn Legal, P.A.; Majeedah Murad Senior Legal Counsel with Wycliffe Bible Translators; and Tamaira Rivera, with Orlando Center for Justice for participating.

“I am truly honored to have had an opportunity to pour back into aspiring legal professionals in such an enriching way,” said Sabrina M. Mentor, Esq. with Cole, Scott, and Kissane, P.A. “Please feel free to invite me any time. You, ladies, executed an incredibly professional, unique, and successful event! Bravo!”

“Great job!” said Tim Schulte with Zimmerman, Kiser, and Sutcliff, P.A. “I was proud to be associated with the event…”

Donors

The FAMU Law Christian Legal Society is fully funded by donations and fundraising alone. Because of this, the Elevator Pitch event could not have been made possible if it were not for donations. Thank you to Edward Reyes with The Reyes Firm for donating the catering for the event and the first-place winner’s gift card. Thank you to J.J. Dahl with Dahl Family Law for the monetary donations which will go to the Christian Legal Society’s club t-shirts. Thank you to Valerie David with the Business Trial Group of Morgan & Morgan for providing swag for the raffle prizes and elevator pitch winners. Also, thank you to all the legal professionals who donated their time.

Volunteers

In addition to donations, the FAMU Law Christian Legal Society Elevator Pitch event was a success in large part due to everyone who volunteered. Thank you to Deborah Holmes, coordinator in the Office of Student Affairs, for working hand in hand with the Christian Legal Society team regarding approvals and answering any questions leading up to the event. Thank you to Gary Harrington and the security officers for aiding in the visitor parking during the day of the event. Thank you to Faculty Advisor, Professor Ann Marie Cavazos, for taking the time to open the event via Zoom while pulled over at a gas station in Port St. Lucie on her way back from the Florida Board of Governors’ meeting. Thank you to A.Jay Fowinkle with The Marks Law Firm, P.A. for promoting the event. Thank you to Eyesenia Reyes, a second year (2L) FAMU Law student, for hosting and organizing the event. Thank you to Maria Reyes, a second year (2L) FAMU Law student, for aiding in promoting the event and assisting in various roles throughout the event. Thank you to Maria Valladares, a third year (3L) FAMU Law student, for aiding during the event, as well.

Get Connected

The FAMU Law Christian Legal Society is honored to have poured back into the community. This event, along with any past or future events, was successful by the Grace of God. To join the Christian Legal Society – Attorney Chapter, please email ashley@baillargeonlawfirm.com. To join the Christian Legal Society – Student Chapter at FAMU Law, please email eyesenia1.reyes@famu.edu.