SENTA in Partnership with ENT Carolina, opens a new clinic in Belmont, North Carolina, growing to support the community
The Belmont Clinic expands ENTC’s footprint in NC to three locations with services including ENT, Walk-In Clinic, Allergy, and Audiology.
The addition of the Belmont ENT clinic within the ENTC practice further supports the strength of the partnership with our practices.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SENTA (“Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy“), proudly announces expansion in the growing North Carolina market with a new ENT and Allergy clinic location in Belmont within the ENT Carolina Practice. This new location allows ENT Carolina to further serve patients in the area and provide exceptional care in the community. SENTA Partners is backed by Shore Capital Partners, and is committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of ENT and Allergy services in the U.S.
— Adam Low, CEO, SENTA
For over 30 years, ENT Carolina’s team of five board-certified otolaryngologists and medical professionals have been experts in the field of ENT and Allergy, providing exceptional medical care in the greater Charlotte Metro area with locations in Shelby, and Gastonia, and now, once again, Belmont. ENT Carolina previously had an ENT and allergy clinic location in Belmont and closed the office during the pandemic. ENT Carolina is re-entering this market again with an expansion of services that include ENT, Allergy, Audiology, and as well as a Walk-In Clinic to serve their community.
“The addition of the Belmont ENT clinic within the ENTC practice further supports the strength of the partnership with our practices. We work with all of our ENT and Allergy practices to identify growth opportunities and serve the local community to ensure increased access and better quality care for patients,” said Adam Low, CEO, SENTA.
With the expansion of Belmont ENT, SENTA has grown to 131 providers across 58 locations in five states. If interested in learning more about an ENT and allergy partnership with SENTA, contact the Chief Development Officer, Zack Usilton at Zack.Usilton@SENTAPartners.com
ABOUT SENTA PARTNERS
Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy (SENTA) is a leading community of the finest ENT and Allergy/Immunology specialists in the Southern US. SENTA provides the highest quality allergy, asthma, immunology, and otolaryngology care leading to better patient outcomes. Founded in 2019 with an investment from Shore Capital Partners, SENTA provides strategic, operational, and administrative support to our ENT and Allergy partner practices, empowering physicians to focus on their patients. For additional information on SENTA, please visit www.SENTAPARTNERS.com.
ABOUT SHORE CAPITAL PARTNERS
Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has approximately $3.0 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.
Andrea Morgan
AM Consulting
+1 917-213-5506
email us here